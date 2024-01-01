Menu
TRD OFF-ROAD 4x4 w/ remote start, heated seats, tonneau cover, navigation, pre-collision system, lane departure alert, adaptive cruise control, crawl control, 16-inch alloys, running boards, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, dual-zone climate control, tow package, full power group, auto headlights w/ auto highbeams, Bluetooth and more!!!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2021 Toyota Tacoma

47,180 KM

Details Description

$44,852

+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Tacoma

TRD OFF-ROAD 4x4 | HTD SEATS | RMT START | NAV

2021 Toyota Tacoma

TRD OFF-ROAD 4x4 | HTD SEATS | RMT START | NAV

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$44,852

+ taxes & licensing

47,180KM
Used
VIN 5TFCZ5AN2MX274789

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 47,180 KM

Vehicle Description

TRD OFF-ROAD 4x4 w/ remote start, heated seats, tonneau cover, navigation, pre-collision system, lane departure alert, adaptive cruise control, crawl control, 16-inch alloys, running boards, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, dual-zone climate control, tow package, full power group, auto headlights w/ auto highbeams, Bluetooth and more!!!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-XXXX

613-746-8500

$44,852

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2021 Toyota Tacoma