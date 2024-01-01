Menu
2021 Toyota Tacoma

45,591 KM

Details Features

$44,998

+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Tacoma

2021 Toyota Tacoma

Location

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

$44,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
45,591KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TFDZ5BN4MX065752

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 45,591 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
613-225-1212

$44,998

+ taxes & licensing

Tony Graham Toyota

613-225-1212

2021 Toyota Tacoma