2021 Toyota Tacoma
SR
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
Used
109,719KM
VIN 3TYSZ5AN5MT029264
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-0410A
- Mileage 109,719 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, EZ Tailgate, Remote Keyless Entry, Streaming Audio, Rear View Camera, Lane Departure Warning, Power Mirrors, Touchscreen
Looking for a mid-size pickup that can do it all? Check out this Toyota Tacoma, a go-anywhere truck that combines efficiency with capability in a well rounded package. This 2021 Toyota Tacoma is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This Toyota Tacoma is what happens when a 50+ year legacy of toughness meets a whole lot of modern tech and combines it all into one unstoppable package. There's also more to this impressive machine than just its aggressive good looks. Inside you'll find superior comfort and technology to keep you feeling refreshed during those hard-charging expeditions and its advanced off-road suspension makes sure you get home in one piece. If you find yourself ready for a truck that can actually keep up with your on the go lifestyle, then this Tacoma is a great place to start.This 4X4 pickup has 109,719 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Tacoma's trim level is SR. Built to out-perform, this dependable Tacoma comes with everything you need and more such as a 6 foot cargo bed with a rear step bumper and an easy lift & lower tailgate, remote keyless entry, heated front seats, a 7 inch touchscreen that features Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, wireless streaming audio, a rear view camera, USB and aux jacks, power heated mirrors and rear underseat storage. Additional features include a sliding rear window, Toyota Safety Sense that includes lane departure warning, automatic highbeam assist, dynamic radar cruise control and pedestrian detection plus much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
