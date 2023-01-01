2021 Toyota Tundra

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 6 , 4 5 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10218699

10218699 Stock #: P1543

P1543 VIN: 5TFUY5F10MX010662

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 66,450 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.