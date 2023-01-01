Menu
2021 Toyota Tundra

31,115 KM

Details Description

$54,627

+ tax & licensing
$54,627

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2021 Toyota Tundra

2021 Toyota Tundra

TRAIL| CREW | HTD SEATS | SAFETY SENSE |RARE GREEN

2021 Toyota Tundra

TRAIL| CREW | HTD SEATS | SAFETY SENSE |RARE GREEN

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$54,627

+ taxes & licensing

31,115KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10636158
  • Stock #: 231015
  • VIN: 5TFDY5F16MX048803

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour ARMY GREEN
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 31,115 KM

Vehicle Description

STUNNING ARMY GREEN TRAIL W/ HEATED SEATS, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM, LANE-DEPARTURE ALERT, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL AND TOW PACKAGE W/ INTEGRATED TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER! 1794 grille, 18-in alloys, backup camera, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, auto headlights w/ auto highbeams, full power group incl. power seat, cargo lamp, 5-foot 6-inch box w/ bedliner, air conditioning, keyless entry and Sirius XM!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

