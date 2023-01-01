$54,627+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Tundra
TRAIL| CREW | HTD SEATS | SAFETY SENSE |RARE GREEN
Location
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
31,115KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10636158
- Stock #: 231015
- VIN: 5TFDY5F16MX048803
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour ARMY GREEN
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 31,115 KM
Vehicle Description
STUNNING ARMY GREEN TRAIL W/ HEATED SEATS, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM, LANE-DEPARTURE ALERT, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL AND TOW PACKAGE W/ INTEGRATED TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER! 1794 grille, 18-in alloys, backup camera, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, auto headlights w/ auto highbeams, full power group incl. power seat, cargo lamp, 5-foot 6-inch box w/ bedliner, air conditioning, keyless entry and Sirius XM!
