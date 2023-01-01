2021 Toyota Tundra

$54,627 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 1 , 1 1 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10636158

10636158 Stock #: 231015

231015 VIN: 5TFDY5F16MX048803

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour ARMY GREEN

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 31,115 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.