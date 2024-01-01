$37,642+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Tundra
TRD OFF ROAD| HTD SEATS | REAR CAM | ADAPT. CRUISE
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$37,642
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Super White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 182,128 KM
Vehicle Description
TRD OFF ROAD W/ HEATED SEATS, LANE-DEPARTURE ALERT W/ STEERING ASSIST, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, BACKUP CAMERA W/ FRONT & REAR PARK SENSORS, TOW PACKAGE W/ INTEGRATED TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER AND 18-IN ALLOYS! Power seat, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, keyless entry w/ push start, auto dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Car-On Auto Sales
