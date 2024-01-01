Menu
Account
Sign In
TRD OFF ROAD W/ HEATED SEATS, LANE-DEPARTURE ALERT W/ STEERING ASSIST, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, BACKUP CAMERA W/ FRONT & REAR PARK SENSORS, TOW PACKAGE W/ INTEGRATED TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER AND 18-IN ALLOYS! Power seat, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, keyless entry w/ push start, auto dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2021 Toyota Tundra

182,128 KM

Details Description

$37,642

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Toyota Tundra

TRD OFF ROAD| HTD SEATS | REAR CAM | ADAPT. CRUISE

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Toyota Tundra

TRD OFF ROAD| HTD SEATS | REAR CAM | ADAPT. CRUISE

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 10894569
  2. 10894569
  3. 10894569
Contact Seller

$37,642

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
182,128KM
Used
VIN 5TFUY5F1XMX004528

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Super White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 182,128 KM

Vehicle Description

TRD OFF ROAD W/ HEATED SEATS, LANE-DEPARTURE ALERT W/ STEERING ASSIST, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, BACKUP CAMERA W/ FRONT & REAR PARK SENSORS, TOW PACKAGE W/ INTEGRATED TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER AND 18-IN ALLOYS! Power seat, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, keyless entry w/ push start, auto dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

Used 2021 Toyota Sienna XSE HYBRID AWD| 7-PASS | LEATHER |SUNROOF |LOW KMS for sale in Ottawa, ON
2021 Toyota Sienna XSE HYBRID AWD| 7-PASS | LEATHER |SUNROOF |LOW KMS 11,714 KM $59,958 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Dodge Durango LIMITED AWD| 7-PASS | SUNROOF | LEATHER | DUAL DVD for sale in Ottawa, ON
2015 Dodge Durango LIMITED AWD| 7-PASS | SUNROOF | LEATHER | DUAL DVD 101,483 KM $24,622 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST V8 4x4 | CREW | RMT START | TONNEAU | LOW KMS! for sale in Ottawa, ON
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST V8 4x4 | CREW | RMT START | TONNEAU | LOW KMS! 25,441 KM $49,924 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$37,642

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota Tundra