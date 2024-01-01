$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2021 Toyota Tundra
SR5 - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay
2021 Toyota Tundra
SR5 - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
59,265KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5TFDY5F16MX001724
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 59,265 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Keyless Entry!
Built to last, this Toyota Tundra delivers beyond your expectations! This 2021 Toyota Tundra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This Toyota Tundra is proof that bold can be beautiful, and with an enormous towing capacity the Tundra keeps proving itself to be one of the best pickup trucks on the market. Comfort will never be a problem thanks to advanced materials and its innovative tech features. This Tundra perfectly blends functionality and comfort, with a spacious cabin that gives you and your crew plenty of room to stretch out with premium materials to create its distinctively upscale feel.This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 59,265 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 381HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Tundra's trim level is SR5. A truck you can count on, this Tundra SR5 comes very well equipped with aluminum wheels, remote keyless entry, chrome grille surround, a larger 8 inch touchscreen that features Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, voice recognition technology, USB input, wireless streaming audio, and dynamic radar cruise control. Additional features include heated front seats, chrome interior and exterior trim, a split folding rear seat with under seat storage, LED running lights, fog lights, a power adjustable seat, power adjustable heated mirrors, an easy lower & lift tailgate, and Toyota Safety Sense technology which adds lane departure warning with steering assist, automatic highbeam assist, a rear view camera, pedestrian detection plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Keyless Entry, Siriusxm, Streaming Audio.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Built to last, this Toyota Tundra delivers beyond your expectations! This 2021 Toyota Tundra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This Toyota Tundra is proof that bold can be beautiful, and with an enormous towing capacity the Tundra keeps proving itself to be one of the best pickup trucks on the market. Comfort will never be a problem thanks to advanced materials and its innovative tech features. This Tundra perfectly blends functionality and comfort, with a spacious cabin that gives you and your crew plenty of room to stretch out with premium materials to create its distinctively upscale feel.This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 59,265 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 381HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Tundra's trim level is SR5. A truck you can count on, this Tundra SR5 comes very well equipped with aluminum wheels, remote keyless entry, chrome grille surround, a larger 8 inch touchscreen that features Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, voice recognition technology, USB input, wireless streaming audio, and dynamic radar cruise control. Additional features include heated front seats, chrome interior and exterior trim, a split folding rear seat with under seat storage, LED running lights, fog lights, a power adjustable seat, power adjustable heated mirrors, an easy lower & lift tailgate, and Toyota Safety Sense technology which adds lane departure warning with steering assist, automatic highbeam assist, a rear view camera, pedestrian detection plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Keyless Entry, Siriusxm, Streaming Audio.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Options
Power Mirrors
POWER SEAT
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Apple CarPlay
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
EZ Lift Tailgate
LED Lights
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2024 Chevrolet Corvette 2LT, Z51, *NO LUX TAX*, PERF EXHAUST, MEM LIFT 2,187 KM $119,888 + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz Ultimate - Cooled Seats 84,489 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Limited 120,790 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-823-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-8088
2021 Toyota Tundra