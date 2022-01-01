2021 Toyota Tundra

$65,998 + taxes & licensing 7 , 8 9 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8134015

Stock #: 21-1017

VIN: 5TFAY5F17MX038574

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Wind Chill

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 21-1017

Mileage 7,894 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Running Boards CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS SPLASH GUARDS Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Black grille w/body-colour surround Spray-in bedliner Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Wheels: 20" Alloy Power Rear Window w/Defroster Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents Chrome Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Manual-Leveling Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Compass PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Locking glove box Driver foot rest Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Rear cupholder Delayed Accessory Power 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Leather Door Trim Insert Delay Off Interior Lighting Pickup Cargo Box Lights 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats Distance Pacing Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Passenger Seat -inc: Power 2-Way Lumbar Support Analog Appearance Mechanical Trailer Wiring Harness Engine Oil Cooler Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar Regular Ride Suspension Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Auto Locking Hubs Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive 170 amp alternator 4.30 Axle Ratio 710CCA Maintenance-Free Battery GVWR: 3,266 kgs (7,200 lbs) Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch, Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control 144 L Fuel Tank Engine: 5.7L DOHC V8 w/VVT-i -inc: sequential multiport electronic fuel injection Safety Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Lane Departure Alert (LDA) Lane Departure Warning Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) Blind Spot Pre-Collision System (PCS) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Tire Pressure Monitor System (TPMS) Low Tire Pressure Warning (ICS) Intelligent Clearance Sonar Front And Rear Parking Sensors Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Streaming Audio Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and External Memory Control Additional Features 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs and Brake Assist Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leather Upholstered Dashboard Tires: 275/55R20 12 Speaker JBL Audio System Remote Connect -inc: 1-year subscription, engine start/stop, door lock/unlock, find my vehicle, guess driver monitor and status of window/moonroof Service Connect -inc: 10-year subscription, vehicle health reports, warning light notification and maintenance schedule 1186# Maximum Payload Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 4-way power passenger seat, driver seat memory system w/3 setting and 10-way power adjustable driver seat

