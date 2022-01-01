Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Toyota Tundra

7,894 KM

Details Description Features

$65,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$65,998

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-823-8088

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota Tundra

2021 Toyota Tundra

Platinum - $460 B/W - Low Mileage

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Toyota Tundra

Platinum - $460 B/W - Low Mileage

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8

613-823-8088

  1. 8134015
  2. 8134015
  3. 8134015
  4. 8134015
  5. 8134015
  6. 8134015
  7. 8134015
Contact Seller

$65,998

+ taxes & licensing

7,894KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8134015
  • Stock #: 21-1017
  • VIN: 5TFAY5F17MX038574

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Wind Chill
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21-1017
  • Mileage 7,894 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

Compare at $68638 - Our Live Market Price is just $65998!

Built to last, this Toyota Tundra delivers beyond your expectations! This 2021 Toyota Tundra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

This Toyota Tundra is proof that bold can be beautiful, and with an enormous towing capacity the Tundra keeps proving itself to be one of the best pickup trucks on the market. Comfort will never be a problem thanks to advanced materials and its innovative tech features. This Tundra perfectly blends functionality and comfort, with a spacious cabin that gives you and your crew plenty of room to stretch out with premium materials to create its distinctively upscale feel.This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 7,894 kms. It's wind chill in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Tundra's trim level is Platinum. Stepping up to this Tundra Platinum delivers beyond your expectations, with cutting edge technology, exclusive aluminum wheels, premium leather heated and cooled seats, power sunroof, a larger 8 inch touchscreen that features Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, navigation, SiriusXM, premium JBL audio, voice recognition technology, USB inputs, and dynamic radar cruise control. Additional features include chrome interior trim, a split folding rear seat with under seat storage, LED headlights, fog lights, power front seats, power adjustable heated mirrors, a spray-in bedliner, an easy lower & lift tailgate, power sliding rear window, and Toyota Safety Sense technology which adds blind spot detection, lane departure warning, park assist sensors, automatic highbeam assist, pedestrian detection plus so much more.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $459.03 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.

At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Running Boards
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/body-colour surround
Spray-in bedliner
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Wheels: 20" Alloy
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Chrome Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Manual-Leveling Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Compass
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Leather Door Trim Insert
Delay Off Interior Lighting
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
Distance Pacing
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Passenger Seat -inc: Power 2-Way Lumbar Support
Analog Appearance
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Regular Ride Suspension
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Auto Locking Hubs
Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
170 amp alternator
4.30 Axle Ratio
710CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
GVWR: 3,266 kgs (7,200 lbs)
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch, Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control
144 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 5.7L DOHC V8 w/VVT-i -inc: sequential multiport electronic fuel injection
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Lane Departure Alert (LDA) Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) Blind Spot
Pre-Collision System (PCS) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Tire Pressure Monitor System (TPMS) Low Tire Pressure Warning
(ICS) Intelligent Clearance Sonar Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Fixed antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and External Memory Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leather Upholstered Dashboard
Tires: 275/55R20
12 Speaker JBL Audio System
Remote Connect -inc: 1-year subscription, engine start/stop, door lock/unlock, find my vehicle, guess driver monitor and status of window/moonroof
Service Connect -inc: 10-year subscription, vehicle health reports, warning light notification and maintenance schedule
1186# Maximum Payload
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 4-way power passenger seat, driver seat memory system w/3 setting and 10-way power adjustable driver seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2020 Cadillac XT4 Pr...
 22,541 KM
$46,500 + tax & lic
2020 Cadillac CTS Sp...
 19,854 KM
$45,900 + tax & lic
2021 Cadillac XT5 Lu...
 6,125 KM
$51,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Toyota

4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8

Call Dealer

613-823-XXXX

(click to show)

613-823-8088

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory