Built to last, this Toyota Tundra delivers beyond your expectations! This 2021 Toyota Tundra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This Toyota Tundra is proof that bold can be beautiful, and with an enormous towing capacity the Tundra keeps proving itself to be one of the best pickup trucks on the market. Comfort will never be a problem thanks to advanced materials and its innovative tech features. This Tundra perfectly blends functionality and comfort, with a spacious cabin that gives you and your crew plenty of room to stretch out with premium materials to create its distinctively upscale feel.This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 7,894 kms. It's wind chill in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Tundra's trim level is Platinum. Stepping up to this Tundra Platinum delivers beyond your expectations, with cutting edge technology, exclusive aluminum wheels, premium leather heated and cooled seats, power sunroof, a larger 8 inch touchscreen that features Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, navigation, SiriusXM, premium JBL audio, voice recognition technology, USB inputs, and dynamic radar cruise control. Additional features include chrome interior trim, a split folding rear seat with under seat storage, LED headlights, fog lights, power front seats, power adjustable heated mirrors, a spray-in bedliner, an easy lower & lift tailgate, power sliding rear window, and Toyota Safety Sense technology which adds blind spot detection, lane departure warning, park assist sensors, automatic highbeam assist, pedestrian detection plus so much more.
Vehicle Features
Running Boards
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/body-colour surround
Spray-in bedliner
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade