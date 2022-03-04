$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500
2021 Toyota Tundra
4X4 | TRAIL PKG | 18-INCH ALLOYS | POWER SEAT
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8596913
- Stock #: 220590
- VIN: 5TFDY5F18MX019481
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour ARMY GREEN
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 220590
- Mileage 24,075 KM
Vehicle Description
Finished in beautiful rare Army Green and equipped with Trail package, a powerful 5.7L V8 engine, predator side steps, 18-inch dark grey alloy wheels, lane departure warning/alert with steering assist, adaptive cruise control, pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, automatic high beams, full power group including power seat, tow package with trailer brake controller, heated seats, air conditioning, tinted windows, tonneau cover, and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.