2021 Toyota Tundra

24,075 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2021 Toyota Tundra

2021 Toyota Tundra

4X4 | TRAIL PKG | 18-INCH ALLOYS | POWER SEAT

2021 Toyota Tundra

4X4 | TRAIL PKG | 18-INCH ALLOYS | POWER SEAT

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

24,075KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8596913
  Stock #: 220590
  VIN: 5TFDY5F18MX019481

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour ARMY GREEN
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # 220590
  Mileage 24,075 KM

Vehicle Description

Finished in beautiful rare Army Green and equipped with Trail package, a powerful 5.7L V8 engine, predator side steps, 18-inch dark grey alloy wheels, lane departure warning/alert with steering assist, adaptive cruise control, pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, automatic high beams, full power group including power seat, tow package with trailer brake controller, heated seats, air conditioning, tinted windows, tonneau cover, and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

