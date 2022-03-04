2021 Toyota Tundra

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 4 , 0 7 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8596913

8596913 Stock #: 220590

220590 VIN: 5TFDY5F18MX019481

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour ARMY GREEN

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 220590

Mileage 24,075 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.