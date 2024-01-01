Menu
Toyota has really hit the mark with this 2021 Toyota Venza AWD Limited Hybrid!! Proven track record for bulletproof reliability and hybrid technology, sleek styling, loaded with equipment and safety features!! Finished in Wind Chill Pearl with contrasting Black/Java Softex interior, electronic on demand all wheel drive, heads up display, rain sensing wipers, Star Gaze fixed panoramic sunroof, blind spot monitor with rear cross traffic alert, backup camera, intelligence sonar with rear cross traffic brake, birds eye view camera, Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, Star Safety System, smart stop technology, vehicle stability control, traction control, 19 alloys, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, SiriusXM radio, 9 speaker JBL sound system, dual climate control system, heated front seats, drivers seat memory system, ventilated front seats, Qi-wireless charging, LED headlamps, heated and leather wrapped steering wheel, digital display rear view mirror, puddle lamps, kick sensor rear tailgate, LED headlamps, only 32,000kms all compliment this stunning 2021 Toyota Venza AWD Limited Hybrid.

2021 Toyota Venza

32,876 KM

Details Description Features

$43,950

+ tax & licensing
Location

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

613-722-3030

32,876KM
Used
VIN JTEAAAAH0MJ060786

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 32,876 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Spoiler
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Convenience

Rain sensor wipers

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors

