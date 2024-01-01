$43,950+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Venza
Limited ONLY 32KKMS!! SOFTEX, PANO. ROOF, HUDS, H
2021 Toyota Venza
Limited ONLY 32KKMS!! SOFTEX, PANO. ROOF, HUDS, H
Location
Import Car Centre Sales
880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6
613-722-3030
$43,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 32,876 KM
Vehicle Description
*** 2023 AUTOTRADER BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD 2023 * CARGURUS TOP RATED DEALER 2023 * NO ACCIDENTS * SMETANA APPROVED *** Toyota has really hit the mark with this 2021 Toyota Venza AWD Limited Hybrid!! Proven track record for bulletproof reliability and hybrid technology, sleek styling, loaded with equipment and safety features!! Finished in Wind Chill Pearl with contrasting Black/Java Softex interior, electronic on demand all wheel drive, heads up display, rain sensing wipers, Star Gaze fixed panoramic sunroof, blind spot monitor with rear cross traffic alert, backup camera, intelligence sonar with rear cross traffic brake, bird's eye view camera, Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, Star Safety System, smart stop technology, vehicle stability control, traction control, 19 alloys, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, SiriusXM radio, 9 speaker JBL sound system, dual climate control system, heated front seats, driver's seat memory system, ventilated front seats, Qi-wireless charging, LED headlamps, heated and leather wrapped steering wheel, digital display rear view mirror, puddle lamps, kick sensor rear tailgate, LED headlamps, only 32,000kms all compliment this stunning 2021 Toyota Venza AWD Limited Hybrid. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy!
#importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccsPerfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy!
#importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Comfort
Convenience
Trim
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Import Car Centre Sales
Import Car Centre Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-722-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
613-722-3030