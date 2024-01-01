$34,422+ tax & licensing
2021 Volkswagen Atlas
Cross Sport HIGHLINE V6 AWD | PANO ROOF | LEATHER | RMT START
2021 Volkswagen Atlas
Cross Sport HIGHLINE V6 AWD | PANO ROOF | LEATHER | RMT START
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$34,422
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour PYRITE SILVER METALLIC
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 76,931 KM
Vehicle Description
LOADED HIGHLINE W/ PREMIUM 3.6L V6, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, LEATHER, HEATED/COOLED FRONT W/ HEATED REAR SEATS, HEATED STEERING, REMOTE START, NAVIGATION, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, REAR CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, BACKUP CAMERA W/ FRONT & REAR PARK SENSORS AND 20-IN ALLOYS! Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, power seats w/ driver memory, dual-zone climate control, auto headlights w/ auto highbeams, power liftgate, auto dimming rearview mirror, keyless entry w/ push start and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
