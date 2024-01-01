Menu
LOADED HIGHLINE W/ PREMIUM 3.6L V6, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, LEATHER, HEATED/COOLED FRONT W/ HEATED REAR SEATS, HEATED STEERING, REMOTE START, NAVIGATION, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, REAR CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, BACKUP CAMERA W/ FRONT & REAR PARK SENSORS AND 20-IN ALLOYS! Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, power seats w/ driver memory, dual-zone climate control, auto headlights w/ auto highbeams, power liftgate, auto dimming rearview mirror, keyless entry w/ push start and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2021 Volkswagen Atlas

76,931 KM

Details Description

$34,422

+ tax & licensing
2021 Volkswagen Atlas

Cross Sport HIGHLINE V6 AWD | PANO ROOF | LEATHER | RMT START

2021 Volkswagen Atlas

Cross Sport HIGHLINE V6 AWD | PANO ROOF | LEATHER | RMT START

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$34,422

+ taxes & licensing

76,931KM
Used
VIN 1V2BE2CA1MC211995

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour PYRITE SILVER METALLIC
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 76,931 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-XXXX

613-746-8500

$34,422

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2021 Volkswagen Atlas