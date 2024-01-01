Menu
LOADED ALL-WHEEL DRIVE COMFORTLINE!! Heated leather seats, heated steering, premium 8-inch touchscreen w/ navigation, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, backup camera w/ front & rear park sensors, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, remote start, 18-inch alloys, wireless charger, dual-zone climate control, rain-sensing wipers, full power group incl. power seat & power liftgate, automatic headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, keyless entry w/ push start, leather-wrapped steering wheel, terrain/drive mode selector, Bluetooth and Sirius XM!

2021 Volkswagen Atlas

51,307 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 Volkswagen Atlas

Cross Sport COMFORTLINE AWD |LEATHER |NAV |BLIND SPOT |CARPLAY

2021 Volkswagen Atlas

Cross Sport COMFORTLINE AWD |LEATHER |NAV |BLIND SPOT |CARPLAY

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
51,307KM
VIN 1V2LC2CA8MC236550

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 51,307 KM

Vehicle Description

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

Email Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2021 Volkswagen Atlas