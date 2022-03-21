$50,427+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500
2021 Volkswagen Atlas
Comfortline AWD | 7 PASS | ONLY 14K KMS | LEATHER
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$50,427
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8737592
- Stock #: 220726
- VIN: 1V2LP2CA0MC603221
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum Gray Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 220726
- Mileage 14,834 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 14,000 KMS!! Load the family into this comfortable and spacious Atlas with seating for 7! Features include, black leather interior, rear camera with front + rear park assist sensors, adaptive cruise control with stop & go, heated leather-wrapped steering, 18-inch alloy wheels, navigation, wireless charging, full power group including power seat + power liftgate, remote start, tri-zone automatic climate control, front assist autonomous emergency braking, side blind spot assist with rear traffic alert, rear camera, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment display, push button start, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, heated seats, terrain select, rear sunshades, Sirius XM radio, automatic headlights, and tinted windows.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.