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2021 Volkswagen Golf
GTI Autobahn - Certified
2021 Volkswagen Golf
GTI Autobahn - Certified
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1
613-521-2300
$28,689
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
60,742KM
VIN 3VW6T7AU5MM011975
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
- Interior Colour TITAN BLACK, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 60,742 KM
Vehicle Description
Certified!
This 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI offers the perfect amount of power for public highways, city streets and open country roads, while remaining planted and stable throughout. This 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI is fresh on our lot in Gloucester.
This 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI is the perfect example of the multitasking family vehicle that doubles as a highly capable performance compact. Equally capable and comfortable on city streets and country roads, this GTI will eat up the distance happily as you put it through its paces, while remaining as calm and civilized as a luxury sedan built for comfort and family safety.
This sedan has 60,742 km and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's Deep Black Pearl in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Golf GTI's trim level is Autobahn. This premium Golf Autobahn offers the true performance experience with excellent on road capabilities. Features include an adaptive sport tuned suspension with dynamic chassis control, an high performance electro-mechanical limited slip differential, fully automatic LED headlamps, front fog lamps, heated side mirrors, a power sunroof with sunshade, a premium Fender audio system with 8 speakers and an 8 inch touchscreen display. You will also get App-Connect smartphone connectivity, SiriusXM satellite radio, heated sport seats, keyless access and push button start, a sport leather steering wheel, leather seat trim, cruise control, dual zone climate control, a rear view camera, lane keep assist plus so much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.huntclubvw.ca/financing-request/
Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned.
At Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen, our focus is customers like you. Our dedicated service, parts, and sales team are here to make your automotive experience a special one. We are very proud of our achievements and awards over the last 25 years and are committed to providing the same great service to our present and future customers. If youre looking for a vehicle, Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen is your destination for new, used, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen vehicles as well as other makes and models. Whatever your needs, we can help you here at Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gloucester. o~o
This 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI offers the perfect amount of power for public highways, city streets and open country roads, while remaining planted and stable throughout. This 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI is fresh on our lot in Gloucester.
This 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI is the perfect example of the multitasking family vehicle that doubles as a highly capable performance compact. Equally capable and comfortable on city streets and country roads, this GTI will eat up the distance happily as you put it through its paces, while remaining as calm and civilized as a luxury sedan built for comfort and family safety.
This sedan has 60,742 km and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's Deep Black Pearl in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Golf GTI's trim level is Autobahn. This premium Golf Autobahn offers the true performance experience with excellent on road capabilities. Features include an adaptive sport tuned suspension with dynamic chassis control, an high performance electro-mechanical limited slip differential, fully automatic LED headlamps, front fog lamps, heated side mirrors, a power sunroof with sunshade, a premium Fender audio system with 8 speakers and an 8 inch touchscreen display. You will also get App-Connect smartphone connectivity, SiriusXM satellite radio, heated sport seats, keyless access and push button start, a sport leather steering wheel, leather seat trim, cruise control, dual zone climate control, a rear view camera, lane keep assist plus so much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.huntclubvw.ca/financing-request/
Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned.
At Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen, our focus is customers like you. Our dedicated service, parts, and sales team are here to make your automotive experience a special one. We are very proud of our achievements and awards over the last 25 years and are committed to providing the same great service to our present and future customers. If youre looking for a vehicle, Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen is your destination for new, used, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen vehicles as well as other makes and models. Whatever your needs, we can help you here at Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gloucester. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Hunt Club VW
2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1
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613-521-XXXX(click to show)
$28,689
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-521-2300
2021 Volkswagen Golf