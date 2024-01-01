$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Volkswagen Jetta
Comfortline - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
35,317KM
VIN 3VWC57BU9MM024286
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 35,317 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Heated Seats, LED Headlights, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Touchscreen!
With a very well utilized interior and excellent fit and finish, this 2021 Jetta is simply a pleasure to ride in. This 2021 Volkswagen Jetta is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Redesigned. Not over designed. Rather than adding needless flash, the Jetta has been redesigned for a tasteful, more premium look and feel. One quick glance is all it takes to appreciate the result. Its sporty. Its sleek. It makes a statement without screaming. The overall effect stands out anywhere. Its roomy and well finished interior provides the best of comforts and will help keep this elegant sedan ageless and beautiful for many years to come.This low mileage sedan has just 35,317 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Jetta's trim level is Comfortline. This Jetta Comfortline features awesome aluminum wheels, fully automatic LED headlamps, heated front seats, a 6.5 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, air conditioning, cruise control, remote keyless entry, a rear view camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Led Headlights, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Touchscreen, Aluminum Wheels, App Connect.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Interior
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Led Headlights
TOUCHSCREEN
App Connect
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2021 Volkswagen Jetta