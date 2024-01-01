$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan
EXECLINE R-LINE | PANO ROOF |LEATHER |NAV |CARPLAY
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 59,724 KM
Vehicle Description
FULLY LOADED HIGHLINE ALL-WHEEL DRIVE W/ R-LINE PACKAGE! Panoramic sunroof, leather, heated seats & steering, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-keep assist, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, premium 19-inch alloys, backup camera, rain-sensing wipers, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Premium Fender audio, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
