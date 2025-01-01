$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan
COMFORTLINE 4Motion
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan
COMFORTLINE 4Motion
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
51,890KM
VIN 3VV2B7AX1MM141686
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-0213B
- Mileage 51,890 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Streaming Audio, Remote Keyless Entry, Touchscreen, Blind Spot Detection, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear View Camera
The ride quality and suspension on this 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan offer a truly luxurious driving experience. This 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan is for sale today in Ottawa.
The weekend warrior! As one of the most minimalist styled crossover SUVs, this Tiguan is the winner of elegance in its competition. Crisp lines, a luxurious ride quality and the largest interior within its class give this Tiguan the high marks as the leader of the crossover SUV segment.This SUV has 51,890 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Tiguan's trim level is Comfortline 4MOTION. This compact and fully capable Volkswagen Tiguan is loaded with forward collision warning and autonomous emergency braking, unique alloy wheels, blind spot detection, heated front comfort seats, chrome exterior trim, a 6 speaker audio system with a 8 inch touchscreen display, App-Connect smartphone integration with satellite navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and streaming audio, remote keyless entry, cruise control, a rear view camera and much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leatherette Steering Wheel
Heated Front Comfort Seats -inc: 8-way power driver seat w/power recline and driver 2-way power lumbar support
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Front Assist (Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Exterior
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Wheels: 7J x 17" Tulsa Alloy
Tires: 215/65R17 99H All-Season
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Mechanical
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Standard suspension
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
62 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic
3.33 Axle Ratio
Regenerative Alternator
69-Amp/Hr 360CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.0L TSI 184HP
Full-Time All-Wheel
GVWR: 2,300kgs (5,071 lbs)
425.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Media / Nav / Comm
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-8088
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan