ONLY 54,000KMS!! TOP OF THE LINE HIGHLINE R-LINE ALL-WHEEL DRIVE!!! Leather, panoramic sunroof, heated seats & steering, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, remote start, navigation, premium 19-inch alloys, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane departure alert, backup camera w/ front & rear park sensors, digital cockpit, premium Fender audio system w/ subwoofer, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, power liftgate, full power group incl. power driver seat w/ memory, automatic headlights, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan

54,127 KM

Details Description

$28,997

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan

HIGHLINE RLINE AWD | HTD LEATHER | PANO ROOF | NAV

13172414

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan

HIGHLINE RLINE AWD | HTD LEATHER | PANO ROOF | NAV

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$28,997

+ taxes & licensing

Used
54,127KM
VIN 3VV4B7AX8MM102764

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour PYRITE SILVER METALLIC
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 54,127 KM

Vehicle Description

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan