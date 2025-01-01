$28,997+ taxes & licensing
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan
HIGHLINE RLINE AWD | HTD LEATHER | PANO ROOF | NAV
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan
HIGHLINE RLINE AWD | HTD LEATHER | PANO ROOF | NAV
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$28,997
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour PYRITE SILVER METALLIC
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 54,127 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 54,000KMS!! TOP OF THE LINE HIGHLINE R-LINE ALL-WHEEL DRIVE!!! Leather, panoramic sunroof, heated seats & steering, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, remote start, navigation, premium 19-inch alloys, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane departure alert, backup camera w/ front & rear park sensors, digital cockpit, premium Fender audio system w/ subwoofer, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, power liftgate, full power group incl. power driver seat w/ memory, automatic headlights, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales
Email Car-On Auto Sales
Car-On Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-746-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
613-746-8500