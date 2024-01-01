Menu
Location

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

613-722-3030

Used
72,224KM
VIN 5J8YE1H01NL804104

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Majestic Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 804104
  • Mileage 72,224 KM

Vehicle Description

*** 2023 AUTOTRADER BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD 2023 * CARGURUS TOP RATED DEALER 2023 * SINGLE OWNER * NO ACCIDENTS * SMETANA APPROVED *** Acura's flagship suv offers versatility, room for 7 passengers, loaded with a plethora of equipment and safety features, represents fantastic value for your hard earned dollar while still catering to the purist who enjoys drive!! Finished in Majestic Black Pearl with matching Ebony leather seating surfaces, 20 shark grey alloy wheels, in cabin PA system, flat bottom steering wheel, ELS 3D premium sound system, LED fog lights,metal sport pedals, 3 stage driver's seat memory system, power tailgate with hands free operation, low speed brake control, keyless access, 2nd row heated seats, interior accent lighting, Acura navigation with voice recognition, super handling all wheel drive system, collision mitigation system with pedestrian detection system, forward collision warning system, hill start assist, lane departure warning system, road departure mitigation, blind spot, rear cross traffic monitor system, traffic jam assist, vehicle stability assist, Jewel Eye headlamps, panoramic sunroof, backup camera with washer, rain sensing wipers, adaptive cruise control, remote engine start, traffic sign recognition, wireless Apple Car Play and Android Auto, tri-zone climate control, heated steering wheel all compliment this stunning 2022 Acura MDX SH AWD A-Spec. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Navigation System

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior

Convenience

Rain sensor wipers

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6
613-722-3030

