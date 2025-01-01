Menu
Account
Sign In
*** 2024 AUTOTRADER BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD 2024 * CARGURUS TOP RATED DEALER 2024 * SINGLE OWNER * NO ACCIDENTS * SMETANA APPROVED *** One of the nicest lines in our opinion is a coupe!! 261 horses and 273 foot pounds of torque under the hood, incredible Quattro all wheel drive handling, ergonomics that will definitely impress and drive that will appease the refined drivers palate!! Finished in Chronos Grey Metallic with matching black leather seating surfaces, Audi drive select, Black Edition, start/stop function, traction control, paddle shifters, Audi virtual cockpit, speed warning, traffic light information, Audi active lane assist, Audi pre-sense, Audi side assist, navigation, SiriusXM radio, drivers 2 stage seat memory, dual climate control system, heated seats, 19 alloy wheels, thigh extensions, heated steering wheel, backup camera, only 27,000kms all compliment this stunning 2022 Audi A5 Progressiv Black Edition. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy! #importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

2022 Audi A5

27,021 KM

Details Description Features

$43,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Audi A5

45 Progressiv ONLY 27KKMS!! S-LINE, LEATHER, PANO

Watch This Vehicle
12426075

2022 Audi A5

45 Progressiv ONLY 27KKMS!! S-LINE, LEATHER, PANO

Location

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

613-722-3030

  1. 12426075
  2. 12426075
  3. 12426075
  4. 12426075
  5. 12426075
  6. 12426075
  7. 12426075
  8. 12426075
  9. 12426075
  10. 12426075
  11. 12426075
  12. 12426075
  13. 12426075
  14. 12426075
  15. 12426075
  16. 12426075
  17. 12426075
  18. 12426075
  19. 12426075
  20. 12426075
  21. 12426075
  22. 12426075
  23. 12426075
  24. 12426075
  25. 12426075
Contact Seller

$43,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
27,021KM
VIN WAUSAAF50NA025140

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 27,021 KM

Vehicle Description

*** 2024 AUTOTRADER BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD 2024 * CARGURUS TOP RATED DEALER 2024 * SINGLE OWNER * NO ACCIDENTS * SMETANA APPROVED *** One of the nicest lines in our opinion is a coupe!! 261 horses and 273 foot pounds of torque under the hood, incredible Quattro all wheel drive handling, ergonomics that will definitely impress and drive that will appease the refined driver's palate!! Finished in Chronos Grey Metallic with matching black leather seating surfaces, Audi drive select, Black Edition, start/stop function, traction control, paddle shifters, Audi virtual cockpit, speed warning, traffic light information, Audi active lane assist, Audi pre-sense, Audi side assist, navigation, SiriusXM radio, driver's 2 stage seat memory, dual climate control system, heated seats, 19 alloy wheels, thigh extensions, heated steering wheel, backup camera, only 27,000kms all compliment this stunning 2022 Audi A5 Progressiv Black Edition. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy!

#importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Navigation System

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior

Convenience

Rain sensor wipers

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Import Car Centre Sales

Used 2020 BMW X1 xDrive28i M SPORTS PKG., PAN. ROOF, NAVI, BK. CAM, for sale in Ottawa, ON
2020 BMW X1 xDrive28i M SPORTS PKG., PAN. ROOF, NAVI, BK. CAM, 75,665 KM $27,950 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Audi A5 45 Progressiv ONLY 27KKMS!! S-LINE, LEATHER, PANO for sale in Ottawa, ON
2022 Audi A5 45 Progressiv ONLY 27KKMS!! S-LINE, LEATHER, PANO 27,021 KM $43,950 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Fiat 500 L Trekking ONLY 81,000KMS!! BEATS SOUND, HTD. SEATS for sale in Ottawa, ON
2015 Fiat 500 L Trekking ONLY 81,000KMS!! BEATS SOUND, HTD. SEATS 81,122 KM $10,450 + tax & lic
Import Car Centre Sales

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-722-XXXX

(click to show)

613-722-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$43,950

+ taxes & licensing

Import Car Centre Sales

613-722-3030

Contact Seller
2022 Audi A5