$43,950+ tax & licensing
2022 Audi A5
45 Progressiv ONLY 27KKMS!! S-LINE, LEATHER, PANO
2022 Audi A5
45 Progressiv ONLY 27KKMS!! S-LINE, LEATHER, PANO
Location
Import Car Centre Sales
880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6
613-722-3030
$43,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 27,021 KM
Vehicle Description
*** 2024 AUTOTRADER BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD 2024 * CARGURUS TOP RATED DEALER 2024 * SINGLE OWNER * NO ACCIDENTS * SMETANA APPROVED *** One of the nicest lines in our opinion is a coupe!! 261 horses and 273 foot pounds of torque under the hood, incredible Quattro all wheel drive handling, ergonomics that will definitely impress and drive that will appease the refined driver's palate!! Finished in Chronos Grey Metallic with matching black leather seating surfaces, Audi drive select, Black Edition, start/stop function, traction control, paddle shifters, Audi virtual cockpit, speed warning, traffic light information, Audi active lane assist, Audi pre-sense, Audi side assist, navigation, SiriusXM radio, driver's 2 stage seat memory, dual climate control system, heated seats, 19 alloy wheels, thigh extensions, heated steering wheel, backup camera, only 27,000kms all compliment this stunning 2022 Audi A5 Progressiv Black Edition. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy!
