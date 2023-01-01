2022 BMW 5 Series

$69,500 + taxes & licensing 2 2 , 4 5 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Carbon Black Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 22,451 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Immobilizer PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Leatherette Door Trim Insert Interior Lock Disable Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Concealed Storage Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor Tracker System Power Fuel Flap Locking Type HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access 5 12V DC Power Outlets Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away Teleservices 12-Way Driver Seat 12-Way Passenger Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 5 12V DC Power Outlets Connected Package Professional Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Digital Cockpit Professional Exterior Runflat Tires Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Light tinted glass LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Metal-Look Side Windows Trim Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Mechanical Engine Oil Cooler Sport tuned suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Hybrid Electric Motor Battery w/Run Down Protection 68 L Fuel Tank 2.93 axle ratio Lithium Ion Traction Battery Engine: 3.0L 6 Cylinder Full-Time All-Wheel Transmission: Sport Automatic w/Paddle Shifters Safety Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners Blind Spot Park Distance Control Front And Rear Parking Sensors Collision Warning w/City Braking Collision Mitigation-Rear Media / Nav / Comm Window Grid Diversity Antenna HiFi Sound System 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Audio Theft Deterrent Streaming Audio ConnectedDrive services Additional Features Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and SensaTec Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard

