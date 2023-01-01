$69,500+ tax & licensing
2022 BMW 5 Series
540i xDrive 540I XDRIVE, , MSPORT, DRIVER ASSIST PACK, WINTER AND SUMMER TIRES
22,451KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9603775
- Stock #: 23-0331A
- VIN: WBA73BJ05NWX66713
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbon Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 22,451 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $71585 - Myers Cadillac is just $69500!
JUST IN - 2022 540I XDRIVE - MSPORT, TURBOINLINE 6, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE, REAR COMFROT PACKAGE, BLACK ON BLACK, NAV, SUNROOF, WINTERS ON RIMS, SUMMERS ON RIMS, ORIGINAL LIST OVER $80000- 10/10 BODY, NON SMOKER, A MUST SEE. LOADED TO THE MAX. CLEAN CARFAX, NO ADMIN FEES
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Immobilizer
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Interior Lock Disable
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
Tracker System
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
5 12V DC Power Outlets
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel
Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Teleservices
12-Way Driver Seat
12-Way Passenger Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 5 12V DC Power Outlets
Connected Package Professional
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital Cockpit Professional
Runflat Tires
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Metal-Look Side Windows Trim
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Engine Oil Cooler
Sport tuned suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
Battery w/Run Down Protection
68 L Fuel Tank
2.93 axle ratio
Lithium Ion Traction Battery
Engine: 3.0L 6 Cylinder
Full-Time All-Wheel
Transmission: Sport Automatic w/Paddle Shifters
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Blind Spot
Park Distance Control Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Collision Warning w/City Braking
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
HiFi Sound System
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio
ConnectedDrive services
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and SensaTec Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
