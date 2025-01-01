Menu
The 2022 BMW X3 xDrive30i Sports Activity Vehicle is a standout in its class with a black exterior finish that exudes elegance and sophistication. The X3s AWD drivetrain ensures remarkable handling, making it a reliable companion on any road, in any weather. As you admire the bold presence of this SUV, youll notice its complementing alloy wheels and finely sculpted bodywork. Inside, the refined cabin boasts features such as a heated leather steering wheel and heated front seats, enveloping you in comfort and luxury. The sophisticated design is accentuated by leatherette door trim inserts and the leather/piano black gear shifter, elevating the stylish interior. The X3 is equipped with a range of modern technologies to enhance your driving experience. Navigate with ease thanks to the integrated navigation system and stay connected through smart device integration and Bluetooth connection. Safety is paramount with lane assist, a backup camera, brake assist, and parking sensors ensuring peace of mind on every journey. This vehicle is perfect for those who value a combination of performance and luxury in their daily drives. Whether youre commuting to work or exploring the open road, the 2022 BMW X3 xDrive30i is an ideal choice. Contact our dealership today to find out more and get behind the wheel of this exceptional vehicle.

2022 BMW X3

79,572 KM

$36,006.50

+ taxes & licensing
2022 BMW X3

xDrive30i Sports Activity Vehicle

13136899

2022 BMW X3

xDrive30i Sports Activity Vehicle

Location

Bank Street Hyundai

2788 Bank Street South, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N3

613-706-9812

$36,006.50

+ taxes & licensing

Used
79,572KM
VIN 5UX53DP05N9L25822

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 40010A
  • Mileage 79,572 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2022 BMW X3 xDrive30i Sports Activity Vehicle is a standout in its class with a black exterior finish that exudes elegance and sophistication. The X3's AWD drivetrain ensures remarkable handling, making it a reliable companion on any road, in any weather. As you admire the bold presence of this SUV, you'll notice its complementing alloy wheels and finely sculpted bodywork. Inside, the refined cabin boasts features such as a heated leather steering wheel and heated front seats, enveloping you in comfort and luxury. The sophisticated design is accentuated by leatherette door trim inserts and the leather/piano black gear shifter, elevating the stylish interior. The X3 is equipped with a range of modern technologies to enhance your driving experience. Navigate with ease thanks to the integrated navigation system and stay connected through smart device integration and Bluetooth connection. Safety is paramount with lane assist, a backup camera, brake assist, and parking sensors ensuring peace of mind on every journey. This vehicle is perfect for those who value a combination of performance and luxury in their daily drives. Whether you're commuting to work or exploring the open road, the 2022 BMW X3 xDrive30i is an ideal choice. Contact our dealership today to find out more and get behind the wheel of this exceptional vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest
Sport steering wheel
Trunk/hatch auto-latch

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: 8 speed automatic

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Trailer Sway Control
Perimeter/approach lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Air Conditioning
Front dual zone A/C

Seating

MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Diversity antenna

Convenience

Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Genuine wood dashboard insert
Genuine wood door panel insert
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Residual heat recirculation
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Engine Litres: 2.0L
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Max seating capacity: 5
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Recommended fuel: premium unleaded
Turning radius: 6.0m (19.7')
Approach angle: 23 deg
Ramp breakover angle: 17 deg
Fuel tank capacity: 65.0L
Roadside assistance coverage: 48 months/ unlimited distance
Basic warranty: 48 months/80,000km
Rear cargo: power liftgate
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Corrosion perforation warranty: 144 months/ unlimited distance
GVWR: 2,430kg (5,357lbs)
Fuel economy highway: 8.5L/100 km
Powertrain warranty: 48 months/80,000km
Compression ratio: 10.20 to 1
Speakers: 12
Departure angle: 21 deg
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Fuel economy city: 11.0L/100 km
Auto high-beam headlights
Exterior parking camera rear
Wheel size: 19
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 6
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Traffic sign information
Limited slip differential: brake actuated
Proximity key: push button start only
Rear headroom: 994mm (39.1)
Exterior height: 1,676mm (66.0)
Primary LCD size: 10.3
Blind spot: Blind Spot Detection warning
Front legroom: 1,024mm (40.3)
Front headroom: 1,045mm (41.1)
Rear shoulder room: 1,423mm (56.0)
Engine bore x stroke: 82.0mm x 94.6mm (3.23 x 3.72)
Fuel economy combined: 9.9L/100 km
Lane departure: Lane Departure Warning warning
Ground clearance (max): 204mm (8.0)
Ground clearance (min): 182mm (7.2)
Torque: 258 lb.-ft. @ 1,450RPM
Horsepower: 248hp @ 5,200RPM
Rear legroom: 925mm (36.4)
Engine torque: 258 lb.-ft. @ 1,450RPM
Front tires: 245/50HR19.0
Rear tires: 245/50HR19.0
Maintenance warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Appearance: digital/analog
Internet access capable: ConnectedDrive Services Professional
Drive type: xDrive all-wheel
Exterior body width: 1,891mm (74.4)
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Parking sensors: Park Distance Control front and rear
Seat Upholstery: leatherette SensaTec
Emergency communication system: BMW Assist Emergency Call
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Curb weight: 1,882kg (4,149lbs)
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Turn-by-turn navigation directions: ConnectedDrive Concierge Services
Tracker system: ConnectedDrive Remote Services
Rear collision: Rear Collision Preparation and Cross Traffic Alert warning
Wheelbase: 2,864mm (112.8)
Interior rear cargo volume: 813 L (29 cu.ft.)
Front shoulder room: 1,462mm (57.6)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 1,776 L (63 cu.ft.)
Forward collision: Active Guard with Frontal Collision Warning mitigation
Payload: 427kg (941lbs)
Exterior length: 4,721mm (185.9)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bank Street Hyundai

Bank Street Hyundai

2788 Bank Street South, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N3

613-706-9812

$36,006.50

Bank Street Hyundai

613-706-9812

2022 BMW X3