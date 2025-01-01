$36,006.50+ taxes & licensing
2022 BMW X3
xDrive30i Sports Activity Vehicle
Location
Bank Street Hyundai
2788 Bank Street South, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N3
613-706-9812
$36,006.50
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 40010A
- Mileage 79,572 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2022 BMW X3 xDrive30i Sports Activity Vehicle is a standout in its class with a black exterior finish that exudes elegance and sophistication. The X3's AWD drivetrain ensures remarkable handling, making it a reliable companion on any road, in any weather. As you admire the bold presence of this SUV, you'll notice its complementing alloy wheels and finely sculpted bodywork. Inside, the refined cabin boasts features such as a heated leather steering wheel and heated front seats, enveloping you in comfort and luxury. The sophisticated design is accentuated by leatherette door trim inserts and the leather/piano black gear shifter, elevating the stylish interior. The X3 is equipped with a range of modern technologies to enhance your driving experience. Navigate with ease thanks to the integrated navigation system and stay connected through smart device integration and Bluetooth connection. Safety is paramount with lane assist, a backup camera, brake assist, and parking sensors ensuring peace of mind on every journey. This vehicle is perfect for those who value a combination of performance and luxury in their daily drives. Whether you're commuting to work or exploring the open road, the 2022 BMW X3 xDrive30i is an ideal choice. Contact our dealership today to find out more and get behind the wheel of this exceptional vehicle.
