2022 BMW X4
XDrive30i | M Sport | Premium Pkg | NAV | PANO | R
7,785KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8680202
- Stock #: 1407
- VIN: 5UX33DT0XN9L20953
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 7,785 KM
Vehicle Description
White Exterior | Tacora Red Leather Interior | M Sport Packge | M Sports Suspension | M Aerodynamics Package | 20" BMW M Alloy Wheels | Blind Spot Assist | Keyless Entry | Front Power Seats | Rear Climate Control | Power Trunk | Cruise Control | Heated Steering Wheel | Bluetooth Connection | Voice Control | Heated Seats | Sunroof | Drive Mode Select | Comfort Access | Sports Seats | Ambient Interior Lighting | Adaptive LED Headlight | Active Protection | Driving Assistant | Parking Sensors | Traction Control | Navigation | Forward Collision Mitigation | Lane Departure Warning | Active Blind Spot Detection | Speed Warning | Cross Traffic Warning | Ambient Lighting | Apple CarPlay | Android Auto | Rearview Camera and much more.
Includes Standard BMW No Charge Scheduled Maintenance 3Yr/ 60k
*** NO additional fees except for taxes and licensing! ***
*** 100-point inspection on all our vehicles & always detailed inside and out ***
