Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 BMW X4

7,785 KM

Details Description

$69,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$69,888

+ taxes & licensing

Rev Motors

613-791-3000

Contact Seller
2022 BMW X4

2022 BMW X4

XDrive30i | M Sport | Premium Pkg | NAV | PANO | R

Watch This Vehicle

2022 BMW X4

XDrive30i | M Sport | Premium Pkg | NAV | PANO | R

Location

Rev Motors

1471 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1

613-791-3000

  1. 8680202
  2. 8680202
  3. 8680202
  4. 8680202
  5. 8680202
  6. 8680202
  7. 8680202
  8. 8680202
  9. 8680202
  10. 8680202
  11. 8680202
  12. 8680202
  13. 8680202
  14. 8680202
  15. 8680202
  16. 8680202
  17. 8680202
  18. 8680202
  19. 8680202
  20. 8680202
  21. 8680202
  22. 8680202
  23. 8680202
  24. 8680202
  25. 8680202
  26. 8680202
  27. 8680202
  28. 8680202
  29. 8680202
  30. 8680202
  31. 8680202
  32. 8680202
  33. 8680202
  34. 8680202
  35. 8680202
  36. 8680202
  37. 8680202
  38. 8680202
  39. 8680202
  40. 8680202
  41. 8680202
  42. 8680202
  43. 8680202
  44. 8680202
  45. 8680202
  46. 8680202
  47. 8680202
  48. 8680202
  49. 8680202
  50. 8680202
Contact Seller

$69,888

+ taxes & licensing

7,785KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8680202
  • Stock #: 1407
  • VIN: 5UX33DT0XN9L20953

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 7,785 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 BMW X4 xDrive30i | M Sports Package | Premium Package | Navigation | Heated Steering | Sunroof | Bluetooth

White Exterior | Tacora Red Leather Interior | M Sport Packge | M Sports Suspension | M Aerodynamics Package | 20" BMW M Alloy Wheels | Blind Spot Assist | Keyless Entry | Front Power Seats | Rear Climate Control | Power Trunk | Cruise Control | Heated Steering Wheel | Bluetooth Connection | Voice Control | Heated Seats | Sunroof | Drive Mode Select | Comfort Access | Sports Seats | Ambient Interior Lighting | Adaptive LED Headlight | Active Protection | Driving Assistant | Parking Sensors | Traction Control | Navigation | Forward Collision Mitigation | Lane Departure Warning | Active Blind Spot Detection | Speed Warning | Cross Traffic Warning | Ambient Lighting | Apple CarPlay | Android Auto | Rearview Camera and much more.


Includes Standard BMW No Charge Scheduled Maintenance 3Yr/ 60k


*** NO additional fees except for taxes and licensing! ***


*** 100-point inspection on all our vehicles & always detailed inside and out ***


RevMotors is at your service to ensure you find the right car for YOU. Even if we do not have it in our inventory, we are more than happy to find you the vehicle that you are looking for. Give us a call at 613-791-3000 or visit us online at www.revmotors.ca


a nous donnera du plaisir de vous servir en Franais aussi!


CERTIFICATION * All our vehicles are sold Certified and E-Tested for the province of Ontario (Quebec Safety Available, additional charges may apply)
FINANCING AVAILABLE * RevMotors offers competitive finance rates through many of the major banks. Should you feel like you've had credit issues in the past, we have various financing solutions to get you on the road.  We accept No Credit - New Credit - Bad Credit - Bankruptcy - Students and more!!
EXTENDED WARRANTY * For your peace of mind, if one of our used vehicles is no longer covered under the manufacturers warranty, RevMotors will provide you with a 6 month / 6000KMS Limited Powertrain Warranty. You always have the options to upgrade to more comprehensive coverage as well. We'll be more than happy to review the options and chose the coverage that's right for you!
TRADES * Do you have a Trade-in? We offer competitive trade in offers for your current vehicle!
SHIPPING * We can ship anywhere across Canada. Give us a call for a quote and we will be happy to help!


Buy with confidence knowing that we always have your best interests in mind!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rev Motors

2019 Kawasaki Z900 Z...
 10,750 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2010 Land Rover Rang...
 151,200 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2022 Ford Bronco Out...
 1,110 KM
$69,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Rev Motors

Rev Motors

Rev Motors

1471 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1

Call Dealer

613-791-XXXX

(click to show)

613-791-3000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory