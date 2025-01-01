Menu
Rev Motors

1471 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1

613-791-3000

Used
61,000KM
VIN 5UXCW2C01N9J54348

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 61,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 BMW X7 xDrive40i | Wireless Apple CarPlay | xDrive AWD | Panoramic Sunroof

Arcti Grey Metallic Exterior | Cognac Vernasca Leather Interior | 20-Inch Alloy Wheels | Adaptive Air Suspension | M Sport Package | Premium Enhanced Package | Heated & Ventilated Front Seats | Heated Steering Wheel | Four-Zone Climate Control | Panoramic Sky Lounge LED Roof | 12.3-Inch Digital Display | Wireless Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto | Gesture Control | Harman Kardon Surround Sound | Adaptive Cruise Control | Lane Keep Assist | Blind Spot Monitor | Parking Assistant Plus | Surround View Cameras | Push Button Start | 8-Speed Automatic Transmission | 3.0L BMW TwinPower Turbo Engine | Up to 335 Horsepower | xDrive All-Wheel Drive | and more.


The 2022 BMW X7 xDrive40i is built for those who demand full-size luxury without compromiseperfect for family road trips, executive commutes, or weekend escapes in total comfort and control.


Manufacturer Packages:
Premium Enhanced Package - Automatic Parking | Backup Camera | Bucket Seat | Driver Adjustable Lumbar | Heads Up Display | Panoramic Roof | Power Seats | Rear Parking Aid | Aerial View System
M Sport Package


Key Features:


Commanding Elegance: The Mineral Grey exterior paired with the Cognac leather interior creates a striking, upscale presence that turns heads wherever it goes.


Luxury Cabin: Inside, the X7 offers a spacious, meticulously crafted environment with ambient lighting, massaging seats, and premium materials that elevate every journey.


Performance & Poise: Powered by a turbocharged inline-6 and BMWs intelligent xDrive system, the X7 delivers smooth acceleration, confident handling, and a serene rideeven on challenging terrain.


Smart Tech Integration: Stay connected with a 12.3-inch digital cockpit, wireless smartphone integration, voice command, and BMWs intuitive iDrive system with Gesture Control.


Advanced Safety: Equipped with adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, blind spot detection, and a full suite of driver assistance features to keep you secure and in control.


The 2022 BMW X7 xDrive40i is a rare fusion of power, precision, and prestigeengineered for those who expect more from every drive.


This Vehicle Has Travelled 61,000Kms.


*** NO additional fees except for taxes and licensing! ***


*** 100-point inspection on all our vehicles & always detailed inside and out ***


RevMotors is at your service to ensure you find the right car for YOU. Even if we do not have it in our inventory, we are more than happy to find you the vehicle that you are looking for. Give us a call at 613-791-3000 or visit us online at www.revmotors.ca


Ça nous donnera du plaisir de vous servir en Français aussi!


CERTIFICATION * All our vehicles are sold Certified for the province of Ontario (Quebec Safety Available, additional charges may apply)
FINANCING AVAILABLE * RevMotors offers competitive finance rates through many of the major banks. Should you feel like you've had credit issues in the past, we have various financing solutions to get you on the road. We accept No Credit - New Credit - Bad Credit - Bankruptcy - Students and more!!
EXTENDED WARRANTY * For your peace of mind, if one of our used vehicles is no longer covered under the manufacturers warranty, RevMotors will provide you with a 6 month / 6000KMS Limited Powertrain Warranty. You always have the options to upgrade to more comprehensive coverage as well. We'll be more than happy to review the options and chose the coverage that's right for you!
TRADES * Do you have a Trade-in? We offer competitive trade in offers for your current vehicle!
SHIPPING * We can ship anywhere across Canada. Give us a call for a quote and we will be happy to help!


Buy with confidence knowing that we always have your best interests in mind!

Rev Motors

Rev Motors

1471 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1
613-791-3000

