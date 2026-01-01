$77,850+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 BMW X7
xDrive40i Premium Enhanced Package 22inch Lt/Aly W
2022 BMW X7
xDrive40i Premium Enhanced Package 22inch Lt/Aly W
Location
Otto's BMW
660 Hunt Club Road, Ottawa, ON K1V 1C1
613-725-3048
$77,850
+ taxes & licensing
Used
31,829KM
VIN 5UXCW2C0XN9L81487
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 221487
- Mileage 31,829 KM
Vehicle Description
Premium Enhanced Package 22inch Lt/Aly Wheels
Vehicle Features
Seating
Ventilated Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Otto's BMW
2022 BMW X7 xDrive40i Premium Enhanced Package 22inch Lt/Aly W 31,829 KM $77,850 + tax & lic
2016 BMW 228i xDrive Cabriolet 110,451 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
2024 BMW X7 xDrive40i 50,250 KM $87,988 + tax & lic
Email Otto's BMW
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Otto's BMW
660 Hunt Club Road, Ottawa, ON K1V 1C1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-725-XXXX(click to show)
$77,850
+ taxes & licensing>
Otto's BMW
613-725-3048
2022 BMW X7