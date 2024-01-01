$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Buick Envision
AWD|SPORT TOURING|PANO ROOF|HTD SEATS|REMOTE START
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cinnabar Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 57,420 KM
Vehicle Description
ALL-WHEEL DRIVE W/ SPORT TOURING & SAFETY PACKAGE AND PREMIUM PANORMAIC SUNROOF!!! heated seats, remote start, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane keep assist, back up camera w/ rear park sensors, 20-inch alloys, 10-inch touchscreen w/ Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, full power seats, auto headlights w/ auto highbeams, tow package, Bluetooth and Sirius XM!!!
