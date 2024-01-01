Menu
ALL-WHEEL DRIVE W/ SPORT TOURING & SAFETY PACKAGE AND PREMIUM PANORMAIC SUNROOF!!! heated seats, remote start, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane keep assist, back up camera w/ rear park sensors, 20-inch alloys, 10-inch touchscreen w/ Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, full power seats, auto headlights w/ auto highbeams, tow package, Bluetooth and Sirius XM!!!

2022 Buick Envision

57,420 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2022 Buick Envision

AWD|SPORT TOURING|PANO ROOF|HTD SEATS|REMOTE START

2022 Buick Envision

AWD|SPORT TOURING|PANO ROOF|HTD SEATS|REMOTE START

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
57,420KM
VIN LRBFZMR48ND115232

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cinnabar Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 57,420 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL-WHEEL DRIVE W/ SPORT TOURING & SAFETY PACKAGE AND PREMIUM PANORMAIC SUNROOF!!! heated seats, remote start, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane keep assist, back up camera w/ rear park sensors, 20-inch alloys, 10-inch touchscreen w/ Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, full power seats, auto headlights w/ auto highbeams, tow package, Bluetooth and Sirius XM!!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-XXXX

613-746-8500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2022 Buick Envision