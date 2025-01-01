2022 Cadillac CT4-V

Electric power steering

Tow Hook

Spare Wheel Delete

Rear axle, 2.85 ratio

Assist handles, driver and front passenger

Head restraints, rear outboard positions, 2-way adjustable

Lighting, interior, ambient, door and footwell

Window, power, driver, Express Up/Down

Window, power, passenger, Express Up/Down

Mouldings, Black, window surround

Pedals, alloy

Seat, driver manual cushion length adjustment

Seat, driver power seatback bolster adjustment

Seat, front passenger manual cushion length adjustment

Seat, front passenger power seatback bolster adjustment

Windshield, acoustic laminated glass

Sill plate cover, Dark finish, front door opening

Steering wheel controls mounted audio, phone and cruise control

Memory settings memory "presets" for 2 drivers, includes easy exit driver seat and power outside mirrors

Power outlet, front auxiliary 12-volt, located in front centre console storage compartment

Power outlet, rear auxiliary 12-volt, located in centre console for second-row passengers

Airbags, dual-stage frontal seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger; knee for driver and front passenger; head-curtain for all outboard seating positions with rollover protection

Seat belts, 3-point, rear all seating positions

Differential, mechanical limited slip

Engine, 2.7L Turbo, 4-cylinder, SIDI with Automatic Stop/Start (325 hp [242 kW] @ 5500 rpm, 380 lb-ft of torque [515 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm)

Exhaust, quad trapezoid bright tips

Climate control, dual-zone automatic with humidity sensor

Tail lamps, neutral-density grey-tinted transparent outer lens with red crystalline inner elements

Rotary infotainment controller centre console mounted, with jog functionality

Launch Control (With line lock feature.)

Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour manual-folding and driver-side auto dimming with integrated turn signal indicators

Wireless Phone Charging (The system wirelessly charges one compatible mobile device. Some phones have built-in wireless charging technology and others require a special adaptor/back cover. To check for phone or other device compatibility, see my.gm.ca/...

Steering wheel mounted Alloy paddle shift controls

Rocker mouldings, with extensions (Gloss Black.)

SD Card Reader located in front centre console storage compartment (Additional SD Card Reader for (UQT) Performance data and video recorder added to instrument panel when (Y26) Navigation Package is ordered.)

Brakes, Brembo front performance 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc. Unpainted rear calipers. (Front calipers are Black and include V-Series logo. (J6B) Blue calipers or (J6F) Red calipers (all 4 calipers) available.)

Audio system feature, Premium Surround Sound includes Bose 14-speaker system