2022 Cadillac CT4-V
BASE
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
Used
VIN 1G6DH5RL0N0125272
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
This 2022 Cadillac CT4-V is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
DIGITAL COMPASS
universal home remote
Adaptive remote start
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Steering column, manual tilt and telescoping
Windows, power, rear with Express-Down
Air vents, rear console
Seats, rear split-folding
Air filter, pollutant
Seat belt colour, Black
Assist handles, rear outboard,
Safety
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Following Distance Indicator
Performance Traction Management
Front Pedestrian Braking
Seat belts, 3-point, driver and front passenger includes seat belt pretensioners
Airbag, Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger/child presence detector
Cadillac Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
OnStar and Cadillac connected services capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Head restraints, front, 2-way adjustable
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren), for child restraints seats
Buckle to Drive prevents vehicle from being shifted out of Park until driver seat belt is fastened; times out after 20 seconds and encourages seat belt use, can be turned on and off in Settings menu
Media / Nav / Comm
HD Radio
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Exterior
Door handles, body-colour
Tail lamps, LED
Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense
Headlamps, LED
Headlamp control, automatic on/off with tunnel detection
Glass, laminated, acoustic, front side glass
Mechanical
Capless Fuel Fill
Brake, electronic parking
Electronic Precision Shift
Automatic Stop/Start, with disable
Driver Mode Selector
Brake, automatic vehicle hold
Suspension, Performance,
Additional Features
Electric power steering
Tow Hook
Spare Wheel Delete
Rear axle, 2.85 ratio
Assist handles, driver and front passenger
Head restraints, rear outboard positions, 2-way adjustable
Lighting, interior, ambient, door and footwell
Window, power, driver, Express Up/Down
Window, power, passenger, Express Up/Down
Mouldings, Black, window surround
Pedals, alloy
Seat, driver manual cushion length adjustment
Seat, driver power seatback bolster adjustment
Seat, front passenger manual cushion length adjustment
Seat, front passenger power seatback bolster adjustment
Windshield, acoustic laminated glass
Sill plate cover, Dark finish, front door opening
Steering wheel controls mounted audio, phone and cruise control
Memory settings memory "presets" for 2 drivers, includes easy exit driver seat and power outside mirrors
Power outlet, front auxiliary 12-volt, located in front centre console storage compartment
Power outlet, rear auxiliary 12-volt, located in centre console for second-row passengers
Airbags, dual-stage frontal seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger; knee for driver and front passenger; head-curtain for all outboard seating positions with rollover protection
Seat belts, 3-point, rear all seating positions
Differential, mechanical limited slip
Engine, 2.7L Turbo, 4-cylinder, SIDI with Automatic Stop/Start (325 hp [242 kW] @ 5500 rpm, 380 lb-ft of torque [515 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm)
Exhaust, quad trapezoid bright tips
Climate control, dual-zone automatic with humidity sensor
Tail lamps, neutral-density grey-tinted transparent outer lens with red crystalline inner elements
Rotary infotainment controller centre console mounted, with jog functionality
Launch Control (With line lock feature.)
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour manual-folding and driver-side auto dimming with integrated turn signal indicators
Wireless Phone Charging (The system wirelessly charges one compatible mobile device. Some phones have built-in wireless charging technology and others require a special adaptor/back cover. To check for phone or other device compatibility, see my.gm.ca/...
Steering wheel mounted Alloy paddle shift controls
Rocker mouldings, with extensions (Gloss Black.)
SD Card Reader located in front centre console storage compartment (Additional SD Card Reader for (UQT) Performance data and video recorder added to instrument panel when (Y26) Navigation Package is ordered.)
Brakes, Brembo front performance 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc. Unpainted rear calipers. (Front calipers are Black and include V-Series logo. (J6B) Blue calipers or (J6F) Red calipers (all 4 calipers) available.)
Audio system feature, Premium Surround Sound includes Bose 14-speaker system
Gauge cluster, dual digital Driver Information Centre display (Upgradeable to (UDV) 12" diagonal HD colour reconfigurable driver cluster when (CWM) Technology Package or (WK7) Super Cruise 1 Package is ordered.)
