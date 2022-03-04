$95,000+ tax & licensing
2022 Cadillac CT4-V
Blackwing 2022 CT4 V BLACKWING, 10 SPEED, CARBON PACKGE 1 AND 2
12,521KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Raven
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
AVAILABLE NOW- 2022 CADILLAC CT4 BLACKWING BLACK RAVEN ON BLACK- 10 SPEED AUTO- GOLD CALIPERS, CARBON PACKAGE 1 AND 2, ALCANTARA RECARO SPORT BUCKETS, ALCANTARA STEERING WHEEL, TECH PACKAGE, DRIVER AWARENESS PLUS PACKAGE: * INTELLIBEAM HEADLAMPS * FOLLOWING DISTANCE INDICATOR * LANE CHANGE ALERT WITH SIDE BLIND ZONE ALERT * REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT- LIMATE PACKAGE: * SEAT, DRIVER POWER LUMBAR MASSAGE * SEAT, FRONT PASSENGER POWER LUMBAR MASSAGE * SEATS, VENTILATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER DRIVER ASSIST PACKAGE: * ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL - ADVANCED * ENHANCED AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING * REVERSE AUTOMATIC BRAKING NAVIGATION AND BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO PACKAGE: * CADILLAC USER EXPERIENCE WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION * WIRELESS CHARGING * BOSE PREMIUM SURROUND SOUND 14-SPEAKER AUDIO
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
DIGITAL COMPASS
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
universal home remote
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Assist handles, rear outboard
Air vents, rear console
Steering column, power tilt and telescoping
Seats, rear split-folding
HD Radio
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Tire inflator kit
Door handles, body-colour
Tail lamps, LED
Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense
Headlamps, LED
Following Distance Indicator
Performance Traction Management
Front Pedestrian Braking
HD Rear Vision Camera
Seat belts, 3-point, driver and front passenger includes seat belt pretensioners
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren), for child restraints seats
Capless Fuel Fill
Cooler, rear differential
Brake, electronic parking
Differential, electronic limited slip
Driver Mode Selector
Electric power steering
Tow Hook
Spare Wheel Delete
Drivetrain, rear-wheel drive
Windows, power, rear with Express-Down
Headlamp control, automatic on/off with tunnel detection
Airbag, Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger/child presence detector
Glass, laminated, acoustic, front side glass
Cadillac Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
OnStar and Cadillac connected services capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Brake linings, performance (Vehicles equipped with these linings will experience faster accumulation of brake dust on wheel surfaces and may produce more noise than with standard linings.)
Air filter, pollutant
Assist handles, driver and front passenger
Head restraints, rear outboard positions, 2-way adjustable
Lighting, interior, ambient, door and footwell
Window, power, driver, Express Up/Down
Window, power, passenger, Express Up/Down
Mouldings, Black, window surround
Pedals, alloy
Seat, driver power seatback bolster adjustment
Seat, front passenger power seatback bolster adjustment
Seat belt colour, Black
Windshield, acoustic laminated glass
Sill plate cover, Dark finish, front door opening
Steering wheel controls mounted audio, phone and cruise control
Memory settings memory "presets" for 2 drivers, includes easy exit driver seat and power outside mirrors
Power outlet, front auxiliary 12-volt, located in front centre console storage compartment
Power outlet, rear auxiliary 12-volt, located in centre console for second-row passengers
Airbags, dual-stage frontal seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger; knee for driver and front passenger; head-curtain for all outboard seating positions with rollover protection
Seat belts, 3-point, rear all seating positions
Climate control, dual-zone automatic with humidity sensor
Turn signal, front LED lamp
Tail lamps, neutral-density grey-tinted transparent outer lens with red crystalline inner elements
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped, thick rim
Lighting Package includes (UGC) LED front lamp turn signals and (T87) LED front cornering lamps
Engine, 3.6L V6 Twin Turbo SIDI, DOHC, VVT (472 hp [352 kW] @ 5750 rpm and 445 lb-ft torque [603 N-m])
Launch Control (With line lock feature.)
Rear axle, 3.73 ratio (Upgradeable to (HRD) 2.85 rear axle when (MHU) 10-speed automatic transmission is ordered.)
Suspension, high-performance
Magnetic Ride Control, adaptive
Brakes, Brembo high-performance, front and rear 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with slotted rotors
Calipers, Gray front and rear with V-Series logo
Exhaust, quad trapezoid dark tips
Rocker mouldings, with extensions, Gloss Black
LED lamps, front cornering
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour manual-folding and driver-side auto dimming with integrated turn signal indicators
SD Card Reader located in front centre console storage compartment (Additional SD Card Reader added to instrument panel when (UQT) Performance data and video recorder is ordered.)
Gauge cluster, 12" diagonal HD colour reconfigurable driver display
Wireless Phone Charging (The system wirelessly charges one compatible mobile device. Some phones have built-in wireless charging technology and others require a special adaptor/back cover. To check for phone or other device compatibility, see my.gm.ca/...
Tires, 255/35ZR18 front, 275/35ZR18 rear, high-performance, summer-only (Includes (KTI) Tire Inflator Kit. Do not use summer-only tires in winter conditions, as it would adversely affect vehicle safety, performance and durability. Use only GM-approved ...
