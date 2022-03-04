2022 Cadillac CT4-V

Electric power steering

Tow Hook

Spare Wheel Delete

Drivetrain, rear-wheel drive

Windows, power, rear with Express-Down

Headlamp control, automatic on/off with tunnel detection

Airbag, Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger/child presence detector

Glass, laminated, acoustic, front side glass

Cadillac Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

OnStar and Cadillac connected services capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Brake linings, performance (Vehicles equipped with these linings will experience faster accumulation of brake dust on wheel surfaces and may produce more noise than with standard linings.)

Air filter, pollutant

Assist handles, driver and front passenger

Head restraints, rear outboard positions, 2-way adjustable

Lighting, interior, ambient, door and footwell

Window, power, driver, Express Up/Down

Window, power, passenger, Express Up/Down

Mouldings, Black, window surround

Pedals, alloy

Seat, driver power seatback bolster adjustment

Seat, front passenger power seatback bolster adjustment

Seat belt colour, Black

Windshield, acoustic laminated glass

Sill plate cover, Dark finish, front door opening

Steering wheel controls mounted audio, phone and cruise control

Memory settings memory "presets" for 2 drivers, includes easy exit driver seat and power outside mirrors

Power outlet, front auxiliary 12-volt, located in front centre console storage compartment

Power outlet, rear auxiliary 12-volt, located in centre console for second-row passengers

Airbags, dual-stage frontal seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger; knee for driver and front passenger; head-curtain for all outboard seating positions with rollover protection

Seat belts, 3-point, rear all seating positions

Climate control, dual-zone automatic with humidity sensor

Turn signal, front LED lamp

Tail lamps, neutral-density grey-tinted transparent outer lens with red crystalline inner elements

Steering wheel, leather-wrapped, thick rim

Lighting Package includes (UGC) LED front lamp turn signals and (T87) LED front cornering lamps

Engine, 3.6L V6 Twin Turbo SIDI, DOHC, VVT (472 hp [352 kW] @ 5750 rpm and 445 lb-ft torque [603 N-m])

Launch Control (With line lock feature.)

Rear axle, 3.73 ratio (Upgradeable to (HRD) 2.85 rear axle when (MHU) 10-speed automatic transmission is ordered.)

Suspension, high-performance

Magnetic Ride Control, adaptive

Brakes, Brembo high-performance, front and rear 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with slotted rotors

Calipers, Gray front and rear with V-Series logo

Exhaust, quad trapezoid dark tips

Rocker mouldings, with extensions, Gloss Black

LED lamps, front cornering

Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour manual-folding and driver-side auto dimming with integrated turn signal indicators

SD Card Reader located in front centre console storage compartment (Additional SD Card Reader added to instrument panel when (UQT) Performance data and video recorder is ordered.)

Gauge cluster, 12" diagonal HD colour reconfigurable driver display

Wireless Phone Charging (The system wirelessly charges one compatible mobile device. Some phones have built-in wireless charging technology and others require a special adaptor/back cover. To check for phone or other device compatibility, see my.gm.ca/...