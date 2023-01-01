2022 Cadillac CT5-V ...

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes CALL Used

Listing ID: 10137858

10137858 Stock #: P-6990A

P-6990A VIN: 1G6DV5RWXN0130322

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black Raven

Interior Colour JET BLK WITH JET BLK ACCE

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P-6990A

Mileage 0 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.