2022 Cadillac Escalade

Locking fuel door

Door lock and latch shields

Sensor, vehicle interior movement

Sensor, vehicle inclination

Cadillac Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

OnStar and Cadillac connected services capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Reverse Automatic Braking

Front outboard Passenger Sensing System for frontal outboard passenger airbag (Always use seat belts and child restraints. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat in the appropriate child restraint. See the Owner's Manual for more infor...

Hands-Free Liftgate open and close, programmable memory height, with Cadillac branded projection light

StabiliTrak, vehicle stability enhancement system with Rollover Mitigation, includes disable switch

Headlamp control, automatic levelling system

Differential, electronic limited-slip

Active Aero Shutters, front (Deleted when (LM2) 3.0L Turbo Diesel engine is ordered.)

Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable power-folding, body-colour, driver-side auto-dimming, integrated turn signal indicators and puddle lighting

Sunroof, power, panoramic with tilt, slide, express-open/close and sun shade control

Augmented Reality live image of what is in front of the vehicle displayed on the 14.2" diagonal Cluster Display. When a navigational route is active, the system will overlay directional information on the live image being displayed.

Head-Up Display, full-colour, reconfigurable (includes the following views: Speed, Audio/Phone, Navigation and Performance)

Wireless Phone Charging located in the console just in front of the console bin lid (The system wirelessly charges one compatible mobile device. Some phones have built-in wireless charging technology and others require a special adaptor/back cover. To ...

Brake, automatic vehicle hold

Cooling, external engine oil cooler (Deleted when (LM2) 3.0L Turbo Diesel engine is ordered.)

Drivetrain, 4WD selectable

GVWR, 7600 lbs. (3447 kg)

Transfer case, active, single-speed, push-button controls does not include neutral. Cannot be dinghy towed. (Upgradeable to (NQH) 2-speed electronic transfer case when (ZM1) Heavy-Duty Trailering Package is ordered.)

Enhanced Automatic Parking Assist includes semi-automatic steering, applying limited braking, as well as shifting gears into a detected parking space

Seat belt indicator, 2nd row

Seat belt indicator, 3rd row

Door handles, Galvano accents

Engine, 6.2L V8 with Dynamic Fuel Management Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing, includes aluminum block construction (420 hp [313.2 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 460 lb-ft of torque [623.7 Nm] @ 4100 rpm)

Assist steps, power-retractable with perimeter lighting

Doors, front and rear, soft-close

Sill plates, illuminating, front and rear

Suspension, Air Ride Adaptive

Audio system feature, AKG Studio Reference 36-speaker system includes 3D Surround, Navigation Rendering and Front Passenger Volume Control

Ambient lighting, interior selectable for instrument panel, doors, footwell, map pocket and door pull cups

Airbags, Frontal for driver and front passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger; Driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact; Roof-rail mounted head-curtain for outboard seating positions (Always use seat belts and child restraints...

SMART TRAILER INTEGRATION INDICATOR

Engine control, stop/start system disable button (Vehicles built between October, 2021 and December 12, 2021 with a V8 engine, will be forced to have (NSS) Not Equipped with Automatic Stop/Start, which removes Automatic Stop/Start, Engine control stop/...

IntelliBeam, automatic high beam on/off (Deleted when (UVG) Adaptive headlamp system is ordered.)

Window control, all windows, Express-Up/Down (auto Express-Up/Down via key fob) (Vehicles built prior to April 25, 2022, include all window control functionality. Certain vehicles built on or after April 25, 2022, will be forced to include (00N) Not Eq...

Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt, located in front console (Standard with (D07) Floor console with covered storage only.)

Air filter, pollutant, odor and fine dust

LPO, Puddle lamps, Cadillac crest

LPO, Bluetooth headphones by AKG