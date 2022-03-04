$143,960+ tax & licensing
2022 Cadillac Escalade
Premium Luxury Platinum PREMIUM PLATINUM PACKAGE, REAR MEDIA SYSTEM
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
14,251KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Raven
- Interior Colour Dark Auburn with Jet Black accents
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
JUST ARRIVED- 2022 CADILLAC ESCALADE PREMIUM WITH PLATINUM PACKAGE- BLACK RAVEN ON AUBURN LEATHER, SUPER CRUISE, POWER STEPS, SUNROOF, NAV, ADAPTIVE CRUISE, AKG 36 SPEAKER SOUND, DRIVER ASSIST TECH PACKAGE, REAR SEAT MEDIA SYSTEM, TRAILER PACKAGE, MAGNETIC RIDE, 22 WHEELS- THIS IS THE TOP TRIM LOADED ESCALADE. CLEAN CARFAX, ONE OWNER, CERTIFIED. NO ADMIN FEES
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Electric parking brake
Rear cross traffic alert
Door locks, rear child security
Front Pedestrian Braking
Brakes, Hill Start-Assist/Hill Hold
Automatic Seat Belt Tightening
Rear Camera Mirror Washer
Seat belts, 3-point, all positions, includes front seat belt pretensioners
Rear Pedestrian Alert
TRAILER SIDE BLIND ZONE ALERT
Buckle to Drive prevents vehicle from being shifted out of Park until driver seat belt is fastened; times out after 20 seconds and encourages seat belt use, can be turned on and off in Settings or Teen Driver menu
Hitch Guidance dynamic single line to aid in trailer alignment for hitching
HD Radio
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Adaptive remote start
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power
Seat adjuster, front passenger 8-way power
Defogger, rear-window
Console, overhead
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Power outlet, 110-volt
Rear seat reminder
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, programmable
Keyless Start, push-button
Glass, deep-tinted
Windshield, solar absorbing
Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield
Wiper, rear intermittent
Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense
Headlamps, automatic on/off
Headlamps, LED
Tail lamps, LED illumination
Door handles, illuminating
Spare tire lock, hoist shaft
Tire Fill Alert provides visual and audible alerts outside the vehicle when inflating an under inflated tire to the recommended tire pressure
Mouldings, Galvano bodyside
Tires, 275/50R22SL all-season, blackwall
Tire, spare 265/70R17SL all-season, blackwall
Capless Fuel Fill
Air cleaner, high-capacity
Brake rotors, Duralife
Rear axle, 3.23 ratio
Steering, Electronic Power Steering (EPS)
Trailering equipment, heavy-duty includes trailering hitch platform, 7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits and 7-way sealed connector
Electronic Precision Shift
Trailer brake controller, integrated
Exhaust, dual with polished outlets
Brake lining wear indicator
Engine air filtration monitor
Cooling, external transmission oil cooler, heavy-duty air-to-oil
Automatic Stop/Start (Vehicles built between October, 2021 and December 12, 2021 with a V8 engine, will be forced to have (NSS) Not Equipped with Automatic Stop/Start, which removes Automatic Stop/Start, Engine control stop/start disable button and its...
Locking fuel door
Door lock and latch shields
Sensor, vehicle interior movement
Sensor, vehicle inclination
Cadillac Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
OnStar and Cadillac connected services capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Reverse Automatic Braking
Front outboard Passenger Sensing System for frontal outboard passenger airbag (Always use seat belts and child restraints. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat in the appropriate child restraint. See the Owner's Manual for more infor...
Hands-Free Liftgate open and close, programmable memory height, with Cadillac branded projection light
StabiliTrak, vehicle stability enhancement system with Rollover Mitigation, includes disable switch
Headlamp control, automatic levelling system
Differential, electronic limited-slip
Active Aero Shutters, front (Deleted when (LM2) 3.0L Turbo Diesel engine is ordered.)
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable power-folding, body-colour, driver-side auto-dimming, integrated turn signal indicators and puddle lighting
Sunroof, power, panoramic with tilt, slide, express-open/close and sun shade control
Augmented Reality live image of what is in front of the vehicle displayed on the 14.2" diagonal Cluster Display. When a navigational route is active, the system will overlay directional information on the live image being displayed.
Head-Up Display, full-colour, reconfigurable (includes the following views: Speed, Audio/Phone, Navigation and Performance)
Wireless Phone Charging located in the console just in front of the console bin lid (The system wirelessly charges one compatible mobile device. Some phones have built-in wireless charging technology and others require a special adaptor/back cover. To ...
Brake, automatic vehicle hold
Cooling, external engine oil cooler (Deleted when (LM2) 3.0L Turbo Diesel engine is ordered.)
Drivetrain, 4WD selectable
GVWR, 7600 lbs. (3447 kg)
Transfer case, active, single-speed, push-button controls does not include neutral. Cannot be dinghy towed. (Upgradeable to (NQH) 2-speed electronic transfer case when (ZM1) Heavy-Duty Trailering Package is ordered.)
Enhanced Automatic Parking Assist includes semi-automatic steering, applying limited braking, as well as shifting gears into a detected parking space
Seat belt indicator, 2nd row
Seat belt indicator, 3rd row
Door handles, Galvano accents
Engine, 6.2L V8 with Dynamic Fuel Management Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing, includes aluminum block construction (420 hp [313.2 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 460 lb-ft of torque [623.7 Nm] @ 4100 rpm)
Assist steps, power-retractable with perimeter lighting
Doors, front and rear, soft-close
Sill plates, illuminating, front and rear
Suspension, Air Ride Adaptive
Audio system feature, AKG Studio Reference 36-speaker system includes 3D Surround, Navigation Rendering and Front Passenger Volume Control
Ambient lighting, interior selectable for instrument panel, doors, footwell, map pocket and door pull cups
Airbags, Frontal for driver and front passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger; Driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact; Roof-rail mounted head-curtain for outboard seating positions (Always use seat belts and child restraints...
SMART TRAILER INTEGRATION INDICATOR
Engine control, stop/start system disable button (Vehicles built between October, 2021 and December 12, 2021 with a V8 engine, will be forced to have (NSS) Not Equipped with Automatic Stop/Start, which removes Automatic Stop/Start, Engine control stop/...
IntelliBeam, automatic high beam on/off (Deleted when (UVG) Adaptive headlamp system is ordered.)
Window control, all windows, Express-Up/Down (auto Express-Up/Down via key fob) (Vehicles built prior to April 25, 2022, include all window control functionality. Certain vehicles built on or after April 25, 2022, will be forced to include (00N) Not Eq...
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt, located in front console (Standard with (D07) Floor console with covered storage only.)
Air filter, pollutant, odor and fine dust
LPO, Puddle lamps, Cadillac crest
LPO, Bluetooth headphones by AKG
Platinum interior trim leather-wrapped instrument panel, console and upper door; sueded microfibre headliner and pillars
