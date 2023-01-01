$39,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Cadillac XT4
Luxury AWD - Power Liftgate
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
6,589KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10137864
- Stock #: 23-0803A
- VIN: 1GYFZBR46NF157757
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Latte
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 6,589 KM
Vehicle Description
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
remote start
Safety
Onstar
Forward Collision Warning
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Power Options
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
LED Lights
SiriusXM
4G Wi-Fi
