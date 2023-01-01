2022 Cadillac XT4

$39,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 , 5 8 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 10137864

10137864 Stock #: 23-0803A

23-0803A VIN: 1GYFZBR46NF157757

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Latte

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 6,589 KM

Vehicle Features Interior remote start Safety Onstar Forward Collision Warning Exterior Power Liftgate Power Options Power Seats Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features LED Lights SiriusXM 4G Wi-Fi

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.