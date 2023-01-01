Menu
2022 Cadillac XT4

6,589 KM

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
Myers Automotive Group

613-225-2277

Luxury AWD - Power Liftgate

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

6,589KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10137864
  • Stock #: 23-0803A
  • VIN: 1GYFZBR46NF157757

  • Exterior Colour Latte
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 6,589 KM

This 2022 Cadillac XT4 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This low mileage SUV has just 6,589 kms. It's latte in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 235HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Power Liftgate, Forward Collision Warning, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Power Seats, Siriusxm.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Interior

remote start

Onstar
Forward Collision Warning

Power Liftgate

Power Seats

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

LED Lights
SiriusXM
4G Wi-Fi

