2022 Cadillac XT4
Premium Luxury - Leather Seats
2022 Cadillac XT4
Premium Luxury - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$28,498
+ taxes & licensing
Used
68,500KM
VIN 1GYFZDR49NF158607
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-0539A
- Mileage 68,500 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2022 Cadillac XT4 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This SUV has 68,500 kms. It's nice in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 235HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Power Liftgate, Blind Spot Detection, Forward Collision Warning, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
remote start
universal home remote
oil life monitor
Adaptive remote start
Steering wheel mounted Paddle Shift Controls
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
Theft-deterrent system, content theft alarm
Map pockets, driver and front passenger seatbacks
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control
Assist handles, driver, front passenger and rear outboard
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Defogger, rear-window electric
Glovebox, lockable
Sensor, cabin humidity
Air filter, cabin
Speedometer, km/miles, km odometer
Head restraints, rear, adjustable, folding
Keyless Access, passive entry
Lighting, cargo area
Air vents, rear
Cargo net anchors
Cargo shade, rear
Cupholders 2 front in centre console and 2 rear in second row centre armrest. Additionally, 1 bottle holder in door storage pocket for driver and front passenger
Gauge cluster, 4.2" diagonal colour reconfigurable Driver Information Centre display (Upgradeable to (UHS) 8" diagonal colour reconfigurable gauge cluster when (CWM) Technology Package is ordered.)
Lighting, illuminated entry
Lighting, interior ambient accent lighting in door panels and instrument panel
Mini-umbrella holders, driver and front passenger doors
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming (Upgradeable to (DRZ) Rear Camera Mirror when (Y74) Enhanced Visibility Package is ordered.)
Power outlet, rear auxiliary, 12-volt, cargo area
Power outlets, 2 auxiliary, 12-volt, console
Power outlets, 2 auxiliary, USB, rear seat
Retained accessory power audio system, mirrors, power windows, sunroof and climate control remain operational after ignition is switched off for 10 minutes or until a door is opened
Seats, rear, 60/40 split-folding seatback with fold down armrest
Sill plate, rear cargo, metallic finish
Sunglass holder, overhead console
Windows, power, front with Express-Up/Down and rear with Express Down
Driver memory, recalls 2 "presets" for 8-way power driver seat and outside mirror
Sill plate cover, Bright finish, front door opening
Cadillac Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Gearshift handle, with Piano Black accents
Driver Mode Selector
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Wiper, rear intermittent
Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense
Headlamps, LED
Glass, acoustic, laminated front-side and windshield
Taillamps, LED
Glass, tinted, rear side and back window
Headlamp control, automatic on/off with tunnel detection
Lamp, LED centre high-mounted stop/brake
Lower bodyside appearance, with accent colour, trim specific
Door handles, illuminated, body-colour with Satin chrome accents
Grille, bright accents with galvano surround
Longitudinal roof rails, brushed aluminum finish
Lower fascia inserts, front and rear, medium Silver
Mouldings, bodyside brushed aluminum finish, window surround
Tire Inflator Kit (Deleted when (4G7) 17" spare wheel is ordered.)
Active Aero Shutters, front (Deleted when (V92) Trailering Package is ordered.)
Hands-Free Liftgate, open and close with motion sense and programmable memory height
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming, body-colour with integrated turn signal indicators
Safety
Onstar
Forward Collision Warning
Safety Alert Seat
Door locks, rear child security
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Tire Pressure Monitoring System includes Tire Fill Alert
Airbags, dual-stage frontal knee and seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger; head-curtain for all outboard seating positions with rollover protection
Hill hold and start assist
Airbag, Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger/child presence detector
Seat belts, 3-point, all positions includes front seat belt pretensioners
OnStar and Cadillac connected services capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Power Options
Power Seats
Mechanical
Battery rundown protection
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Suspension, front, MacPherson strut
Drivetrain, all-wheel drive
Suspension, rear multi-link with coil springs
Capless Fuel Fill
Steering, power, variable assist, electric
Brake, electronic parking
Automatic Stop/Start, with disable
Axle, 3.47 ratio
Brake rotors, Duralife, FNC (Ferritic Nitrocarburizing), front and rear
Intelligent brake fade resistance includes auto drying
Exhaust, dual-outlet with bright tips integrated in fascia
Engine, 2.0L Turbo, 4-cylinder, SIDI (235 hp [175 kW] @ 5000 rpm, 258 lb-ft of torque [350 N-m] @ 1500-4000 rpm)
Media / Nav / Comm
Active noise cancellation
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Radio, HD
Audio system, 7-speaker system with auxiliary amplifier
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Additional Features
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
4G Wi-Fi
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
