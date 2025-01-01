2022 Cadillac XT4

Steering Wheel Controls

remote start

universal home remote

oil life monitor

Adaptive remote start

Steering wheel mounted Paddle Shift Controls

Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power

Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front

Theft-deterrent system, content theft alarm

Map pockets, driver and front passenger seatbacks

Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control

Assist handles, driver, front passenger and rear outboard

Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered

Defogger, rear-window electric

Glovebox, lockable

Sensor, cabin humidity

Air filter, cabin

Speedometer, km/miles, km odometer

Head restraints, rear, adjustable, folding

Keyless Access, passive entry

Lighting, cargo area

Air vents, rear

Cargo net anchors

Cargo shade, rear

Cupholders 2 front in centre console and 2 rear in second row centre armrest. Additionally, 1 bottle holder in door storage pocket for driver and front passenger

Gauge cluster, 4.2" diagonal colour reconfigurable Driver Information Centre display (Upgradeable to (UHS) 8" diagonal colour reconfigurable gauge cluster when (CWM) Technology Package is ordered.)

Lighting, illuminated entry

Lighting, interior ambient accent lighting in door panels and instrument panel

Mini-umbrella holders, driver and front passenger doors

Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming (Upgradeable to (DRZ) Rear Camera Mirror when (Y74) Enhanced Visibility Package is ordered.)

Power outlet, rear auxiliary, 12-volt, cargo area

Power outlets, 2 auxiliary, 12-volt, console

Power outlets, 2 auxiliary, USB, rear seat

Retained accessory power audio system, mirrors, power windows, sunroof and climate control remain operational after ignition is switched off for 10 minutes or until a door is opened

Seats, rear, 60/40 split-folding seatback with fold down armrest

Sill plate, rear cargo, metallic finish

Sunglass holder, overhead console

Windows, power, front with Express-Up/Down and rear with Express Down

Driver memory, recalls 2 "presets" for 8-way power driver seat and outside mirror

Sill plate cover, Bright finish, front door opening

Cadillac Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Gearshift handle, with Piano Black accents