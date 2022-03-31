$54,591+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$54,591
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-225-2277
2022 Cadillac XT4
2022 Cadillac XT4
Sport - Navigation - Sunroof
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$54,591
+ taxes & licensing
10KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8335317
- Stock #: 22-9060
- VIN: 1GYFZFR45NF111148
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Stellar Black
- Interior Colour CINNAMON/JET BLACK
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 22-9060
- Mileage 10 KM
Vehicle Description
With good fuel economy and a luxurious interior, there's a lot to love about this Cadillac XT4.
This Cadillac XT4 is your newest statement piece and it easily steals the show on any road. The luxury crossover's technology, comfort and convenience resets expectations and allows you to be more connected than ever before. With segment leading rear-leg room, this XT4 has the versatility and style to meet your every need. The only question left is, where will it take you?
This stellar black SUV has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 235HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our XT4's trim level is Sport. Styled for those that never stop moving, this XT4 Sport turns things up a notch with modern features such as premium seating surfaces and power front seats, a large 8 inch touch screen that features wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot connectivity, plus a remote start. Additional features include exclusive aluminum wheels, unique exterior accents, forward collision braking, Teen Driver technology, blind spot detection, an HD rear vision camera, OnStar and Cadillac connected services, LED lights, a power rear liftgate and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Keyless Access, Forward Collision Alert, Onstar. This is a demonstrator vehicle driven by a member of our staff, so we can offer a great deal on it.
1.99% financing for 84 months. Incentives expire 2022-03-31. See dealer for details.
o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Mirrors
Onstar
Side Blind Zone Alert
Rear cross traffic alert
Forward collision alert
Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Heated Seats
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Bose Sound System
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Navigation
COLD WEATHER PKG
18 inch Aluminum Wheels
Rear cargo security cover
Driver Awareness Package
XM Satellite Radio - Includes
Lane Keep Assist
OnStar 4G LTE WiFi Hotspot
Keyless Access
SD Card Reader Slot
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6