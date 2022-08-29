$48,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$48,995
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-225-2277
2022 Cadillac XT4
2022 Cadillac XT4
Sport SPORT, AWD, SUNROOF, 360 CAMERA, LOADED!!
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$48,995
+ taxes & licensing
15,984KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9114661
- Stock #: 23-0094a
- VIN: 1GYFZFR47NF123897
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Stellar Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black with Cinnamon accents
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 15,984 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2022 Cadillac XT4 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This SUV has 15,984 kms. It's stellar black metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Steering Wheel Controls
universal home remote
oil life monitor
Adaptive remote start
Steering wheel mounted Paddle Shift Controls
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
Theft-deterrent system, content theft alarm
Map pockets, driver and front passenger seatbacks
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control
Assist handles, driver, front passenger and rear outboard
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Defogger, rear-window electric
Glovebox, lockable
Sensor, cabin humidity
Air filter, cabin
Speedometer, km/miles, km odometer
Head restraints, rear, adjustable, folding
Lighting, cargo area
Air vents, rear
Cargo net anchors
Cupholders 2 front in centre console and 2 rear in second row centre armrest. Additionally, 1 bottle holder in door storage pocket for driver and front passenger
Lighting, illuminated entry
Mini-umbrella holders, driver and front passenger doors
Power outlet, rear auxiliary, 12-volt, cargo area
Power outlets, 2 auxiliary, 12-volt, console
Power outlets, 2 auxiliary, USB, rear seat
Retained accessory power audio system, mirrors, power windows, sunroof and climate control remain operational after ignition is switched off for 10 minutes or until a door is opened
Seats, rear, 60/40 split-folding seatback with fold down armrest
Sunglass holder, overhead console
Windows, power, front with Express-Up/Down and rear with Express Down
Cadillac Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Battery rundown protection
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Suspension, front, MacPherson strut
Drivetrain, all-wheel drive
Suspension, rear multi-link with coil springs
Capless Fuel Fill
Steering, power, variable assist, electric
Brake, electronic parking
Automatic Stop/Start, with disable
Axle, 3.47 ratio
Driver Mode Selector
Active noise cancellation
Radio, HD
Audio system, 7-speaker system with auxiliary amplifier
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Door handles, body-colour
Wiper, rear intermittent
Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense
Headlamps, LED
Glass, acoustic, laminated front-side and windshield
Lamps, front cornering
Glass, tinted, rear side and back window
Lamp, LED centre high-mounted stop/brake
Lower bodyside appearance, with accent colour, trim specific
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming, body-colour with integrated turn signal indicators
Door locks, rear child security
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Front Pedestrian Braking
Tire Pressure Monitoring System includes Tire Fill Alert
Airbags, dual-stage frontal knee and seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger; head-curtain for all outboard seating positions with rollover protection
Hill hold and start assist
Airbag, Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger/child presence detector
Seat belts, 3-point, all positions includes front seat belt pretensioners
OnStar and Cadillac connected services capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Pedals, sport alloy
Keyless Access, passive entry
Grille, Sport, high-gloss Black mesh with galvano surround
Headlamp control, automatic on/off with tunnel detection
Longitudinal roof rails, gloss Black finish
Lower fascia inserts, front and rear, gloss Black
Mouldings, bodyside gloss Black finish, window surround
Turn signal, front lamp, LED
Cargo shade, rear
Gauge cluster, 4.2" diagonal colour reconfigurable Driver Information Centre display (Upgradeable to (UHS) 8" diagonal colour reconfigurable gauge cluster when (CWM) Technology Package is ordered.)
Lighting, interior ambient accent lighting in door panels and instrument panel
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming (Upgradeable to (DRZ) Rear Camera Mirror when (Y74) Enhanced Visibility Package is ordered.)
Sill plate cover, Sport finish, front door opening
Sill plate, rear cargo, metallic finish
Driver memory, recalls 2 "presets" for 8-way power driver seat and outside mirror
Brake rotors, Duralife, FNC (Ferritic Nitrocarburizing), front and rear
Intelligent brake fade resistance includes auto drying
Exhaust, dual-outlet with bright tips integrated in fascia
Tire Inflator Kit (Deleted when (4G7) 17" spare wheel is ordered.)
Active Aero Shutters, front (Deleted when (V92) Trailering Package is ordered.)
Hands-Free Liftgate, open and close with motion sense and programmable memory height
Gearshift handle, with Piano Black accents
Taillamps, LED (Neutral density appearance.)
Engine, 2.0L Turbo, 4-cylinder, SIDI (235 hp [175 kW] @ 5000 rpm, 258 lb-ft of torque [350 N-m] @ 1500-4000 rpm)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6