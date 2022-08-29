2022 Cadillac XT4

Steering Wheel Controls

universal home remote

oil life monitor

Adaptive remote start

Steering wheel mounted Paddle Shift Controls

Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front

Theft-deterrent system, content theft alarm

Map pockets, driver and front passenger seatbacks

Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control

Assist handles, driver, front passenger and rear outboard

Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered

Defogger, rear-window electric

Glovebox, lockable

Sensor, cabin humidity

Air filter, cabin

Speedometer, km/miles, km odometer

Head restraints, rear, adjustable, folding

Lighting, cargo area

Air vents, rear

Cargo net anchors

Cupholders 2 front in centre console and 2 rear in second row centre armrest. Additionally, 1 bottle holder in door storage pocket for driver and front passenger

Lighting, illuminated entry

Mini-umbrella holders, driver and front passenger doors

Power outlet, rear auxiliary, 12-volt, cargo area

Power outlets, 2 auxiliary, 12-volt, console

Power outlets, 2 auxiliary, USB, rear seat

Retained accessory power audio system, mirrors, power windows, sunroof and climate control remain operational after ignition is switched off for 10 minutes or until a door is opened

Seats, rear, 60/40 split-folding seatback with fold down armrest

Sunglass holder, overhead console

Windows, power, front with Express-Up/Down and rear with Express Down