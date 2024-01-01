$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Cadillac XT5
Premium Luxury - Leather Seats
2022 Cadillac XT5
Premium Luxury - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
73,287KM
VIN 1GYKNDRS4NZ152611
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-0707A
- Mileage 73,287 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Bose Premium Audio, Lane Keep Assist!
This 2022 Cadillac XT5 combines a large interior with a pleasing ride, plentiful outward visibility, and a striking design. This 2022 Cadillac XT5 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Styled to turn heads, this Cadillac XT5 makes a statement with every arrival, while it's sharp lines and sweeping curves meet the jewel-like lighting elements for a style that's truly stunning! It comes with a generous amount of cargo room and is filled with advanced safety features plus next level technology. A thoroughly progressive vehicle both inside and out, this XT5 was designed to accommodate all of your needs, while expressing your distinctive sense of class and style.This SUV has 73,287 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our XT5's trim level is Premium Luxury. Stepping up to this Premium Luxury XT5 is a great choice as it comes fully loaded with unique aluminum wheels, an Ultraview power sunroof, power leather seats with memory package, signature LED headlights with highbeam assist, dual zone climate control, and bright trim providing dazzling detail. The large 8 inch touchscreen features voice recognition technology, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 4G Wi-Fi hotspot, SiriusXM, and Bose Premium Audio makes sure you never miss a beat. Interior luxury and convenience features include a foot activated power rear liftgate, adaptive remote start, following distance indicator, lane keep assist, forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Bose Premium Audio, Lane Keep Assist, Remote Start, Android Auto.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Interior
remote start
Rear View Camera
Apple CarPlay
Comfort
Climate Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Bose premium audio
Android Auto
Safety
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Keep Assist
Additional Features
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
4G Wi-Fi
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-8088
2022 Cadillac XT5