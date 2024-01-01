Menu
This 2022 Cadillac XT5 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This SUV has 33,397 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

2022 Cadillac XT5

33,397 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2022 Cadillac XT5

Sport

12056971

2022 Cadillac XT5

Sport

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
33,397KM
VIN 1GYKNGRS8NZ179599

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P-8884A
  • Mileage 33,397 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2022 Cadillac XT5 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This SUV has 33,397 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-225-2277

2022 Cadillac XT5