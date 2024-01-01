$48,555+ tax & licensing
2022 Cadillac XT6
Premium Luxury - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$48,555
+ taxes & licensing
16,125KM
Used
VIN 1GYKPDRS4NZ109932
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal White Tricoat
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 16,125 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2022 Cadillac XT6 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This low mileage SUV has just 16,125 kms. It's crystal white tricoat in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Wireless Charging, Power Liftgate, Bose Premium Audio, Remote Start.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Interior
remote start
WIRELESS CHARGING
Media / Nav / Comm
Bose premium audio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Additional Features
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
4G LTE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
2022 Cadillac XT6