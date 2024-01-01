$58,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2022 Cadillac XT6
Sport XT6 SPORT, BLACK ONYX PACKAGE, SUNROOF, NAV, BREMBO BRAKES
2022 Cadillac XT6
Sport XT6 SPORT, BLACK ONYX PACKAGE, SUNROOF, NAV, BREMBO BRAKES
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$58,998
+ taxes & licensing
34,525KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GYKPGRSXNZ128163
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Blue Moon Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 34,525 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
NO ADMIN
JUST IN - 2022 CADILLAC XT6 SPORT AWD- ONYX PACKAGE WITH 20 GLOSS BLACK ALLOY WHEELS, BRAKES, BREMBO FRONT PERFORMANCE, 4-WHEEL ANTILOCK /4-WHEEL DISC, ULTRAVIEW(R) POWER SUNROOF, PERFORMANCE SUSPENSION, MONOCHROMATIC EMBLEM, HD SURROUND VISION, SMART TOWING, DRIVER ASSIST PACKAGE, ENHANCED VISIBILITY AND TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, HEATED AND AC SEATS, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
JUST IN - 2022 CADILLAC XT6 SPORT AWD- ONYX PACKAGE WITH 20 GLOSS BLACK ALLOY WHEELS, BRAKES, BREMBO FRONT PERFORMANCE, 4-WHEEL ANTILOCK /4-WHEEL DISC, ULTRAVIEW(R) POWER SUNROOF, PERFORMANCE SUSPENSION, MONOCHROMATIC EMBLEM, HD SURROUND VISION, SMART TOWING, DRIVER ASSIST PACKAGE, ENHANCED VISIBILITY AND TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, HEATED AND AC SEATS, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Safety Alert Seat
Following Distance Indicator
Door locks, rear child security
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Horn, dual note tone
Traction control, full-range, powertrain and brake modulated
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
Airbags, dual-stage frontal and seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger; knee for driver; head-curtain for all outboard seating positions with rollover protection
Airbag, Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger/child presence detector
OnStar and Cadillac connected services capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Mechanical
Electric parking brake
Tool kit, road emergency
Alternator, 170 amps
Capless Fuel Fill
Brakes, active control
Engine, 3.6L V6, DI, VVT, with Automatic Stop/Start (310 hp [231 kW] @ 6600 rpm, 271 lb-ft of torque [366 N-m] @ 5000 rpm)
Cooling system, heavy-duty
Chassis, real-time damping suspension
Suspension, Performance, driver select modes
Electronic Precision Shift
Automatic Stop/Start, with disable
Steering, Electric Power Steering assist
Driver Mode Selector
Interior
COMPASS DISPLAY
Steering column lock
Adaptive remote start
Door lock and latch shields
Glovebox, lockable
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable
Sensor, cabin humidity
Defogger, rear-window electric with front and side window outlets for the driver and right-front passenger
Sensor, inclination
Sensor, vehicle interior movement
Air Ionizer
Windows, power front express-up and down, rear express down
Air filter, cabin, particulate system
Lighting accent, doors and task lighting
Cadillac Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Seat adjuster, power passenger lumbar control, 2-way
Wireless Phone Charging (The system wirelessly charges one compatible mobile device. Some phones have built-in wireless charging technology and others require a special adaptor/back cover. To check for phone or other device compatibility, see cadillact...
Gauge cluster, dual Driver Information Centre display includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information (Upgradeable to (UHS) 8" colour Driver Information Centre display when (Y4N) Technology Package is ordered.)
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming (Upgradeable to (DRZ) Rear Camera Mirror when (Y4N) Technology Package is ordered.)
Exterior
Door handles, body-colour
Tire, compact spare
Spoiler, rear
Glass, deep-tinted (all windows, except light-tinted glass on windshield)
Headlamps, automatic on/off
Sunroof, power UltraView double-sized glass roof that opens over first row, tilt-sliding with Express-Open and power sunshade
Windshield, acoustic laminated, windshield and front door glass
Headlamps, LED
Wheel, spare, 18" (45.7 cm) steel
Lamps, front park and cornering
Lamp, rear side marker taillamp
Roof rails, Gloss Black
Lamp, front marker, LED
Mirrors, outside heated, power-adjustable, power-folding, driver-side auto-dimming with integrated turn signals
Hands-Free Liftgate, open and close, programmable memory height with Cadillac branded projection light
IntelliBeam, automatic high beam on/off (Deleted when (UKL) Super Cruise or (JSE) Platinum Package is ordered.)
Media / Nav / Comm
Antenna, roof-mounted
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Additional Features
Brakes, Brembo front, performance, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc. Red painted calipers, front and rear
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 50th Anniversary - Heated Seats 93,356 KM $18,898 + tax & lic
2014 Cadillac CTS Coupe PERFORMANCE - Leather Seats 97,486 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai KONA Preferred 70,280 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
Call Dealer
613-225-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$58,998
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-225-2277
2022 Cadillac XT6