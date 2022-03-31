Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Cadillac XT6

10 KM

Details Description

$80,671

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$80,671

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-225-2277

Contact Seller
2022 Cadillac XT6

2022 Cadillac XT6

Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Cadillac XT6

Sport

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

Contact Seller

$80,671

+ taxes & licensing

10KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8294343
  • Stock #: 22-9055
  • VIN: 1GYKPGRSXNZ128163

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dk Moon Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22-9055
  • Mileage 10 KM

Vehicle Description



With distinguished style, modern features, and true SUV capability, this 3 row Cadillac XT6 provides the perfect platform for any size of family.

Providing next level capability, this Cadillac XT6 offers a sophisticated driving experience thanks to it's advanced all-wheel drive powertrain and safety features. The XT6 also features 3 rows of folding seats that allows you to haul your family around town or pick up DIY materials for your weekend warrior projects. It also comes with first class premium materials enhancing your driving experience even further.

This dk moon metallic SUV has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our XT6's trim level is Sport. Upgrading to this XT6 Sport gives you a more aggressive looking front grille design, carbon fibre interior accents and unique exterior trim, exclusive diamond cut aluminum wheels, a large UltraView sunroof, IntelliBeam LED headlights with highbeam assist, leather cooled seats, adaptive remote start, and Brembo front brakes! Additional features include a sport suspension, 8 inch touch screen that's paired with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 4G WiFi hotspot, Bose premium audio with voice recognition and SiriusXM. This XT6 also comes with a hands free rear liftgate, tri-zone climate control, intelligent brake assist with automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist with blind spot detection, plus so much more. This is a demonstrator vehicle driven by a member of our staff, so we can offer a great deal on it.


1.99% financing for 84 months. Incentives expire 2022-03-31. See dealer for details.

o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2020 Cadillac XT6 Pr...
 12,581 KM
$62,500 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Santa F...
 167,500 KM
$12,999 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai KONA 2....
 46,112 KM
$28,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

Call Dealer

613-225-XXXX

(click to show)

613-225-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory