$80,671+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$80,671
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-225-2277
2022 Cadillac XT6
2022 Cadillac XT6
Sport
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$80,671
+ taxes & licensing
10KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8294343
- Stock #: 22-9055
- VIN: 1GYKPGRSXNZ128163
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dk Moon Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 22-9055
- Mileage 10 KM
Vehicle Description
With distinguished style, modern features, and true SUV capability, this 3 row Cadillac XT6 provides the perfect platform for any size of family.
Providing next level capability, this Cadillac XT6 offers a sophisticated driving experience thanks to it's advanced all-wheel drive powertrain and safety features. The XT6 also features 3 rows of folding seats that allows you to haul your family around town or pick up DIY materials for your weekend warrior projects. It also comes with first class premium materials enhancing your driving experience even further.
This dk moon metallic SUV has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our XT6's trim level is Sport. Upgrading to this XT6 Sport gives you a more aggressive looking front grille design, carbon fibre interior accents and unique exterior trim, exclusive diamond cut aluminum wheels, a large UltraView sunroof, IntelliBeam LED headlights with highbeam assist, leather cooled seats, adaptive remote start, and Brembo front brakes! Additional features include a sport suspension, 8 inch touch screen that's paired with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 4G WiFi hotspot, Bose premium audio with voice recognition and SiriusXM. This XT6 also comes with a hands free rear liftgate, tri-zone climate control, intelligent brake assist with automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist with blind spot detection, plus so much more. This is a demonstrator vehicle driven by a member of our staff, so we can offer a great deal on it.
1.99% financing for 84 months. Incentives expire 2022-03-31. See dealer for details.
o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6