Unleash your inner adventurer with this rugged 2022 Can-Am Renegade 850, ready to conquer any terrain! This ATV from 613 Rides boasts a powerful 850cc V2 engine, primed to deliver thrilling performance. With its bold beige exterior and comfortable black interior, youll be riding in style and confidence. This Renegade has only 2,150km on the odometer, offering you a like-new experience for countless off-road escapades.

This 2022 Can-Am Renegade 850 is packed with features designed to elevate your riding experience. Its automatic transmission makes for effortless operation, allowing you to focus on the trail ahead. The 4-wheel drive system provides exceptional traction and control, ensuring you can tackle challenging obstacles with ease. Get ready to experience the ultimate in off-road excitement!

Here are five standout features that make this Can-Am Renegade 850 a must-have:

Dominating Power: The 850cc V2 engine provides exhilarating acceleration and unmatched performance.
Go-Anywhere Capability: Tackle any trail with the confidence of 4-wheel drive.
Effortless Riding: The automatic transmission simplifies operation, letting you enjoy the ride.
Stylish Design: Make a statement with its rugged beige exterior and sleek black interior.
Low Mileage: With only 2,150km, this Renegade offers years of adventure ahead.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

613 Rides

+16135140544

+16135140544

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

2,150KM
VIN 3JBMGAU46NJ000237

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style ATV
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 2-cylinder
  • Passengers 1
  • Stock # 20095
  • Mileage 2,150 KM

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

