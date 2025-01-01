$5,995+ taxes & licensing
2022 CF Moto 500 S
500S
2022 CF Moto 500 S
500S
Location
613 Rides
2612 Carp Road, Ottawa, ON K0A 1L0
+16135140544
$5,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style ATV
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 1-cylinder
- Passengers 1
- Stock # 20090-1
- Mileage 878 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for adventure? Then get ready to experience the thrill of the outdoors with this eye-catching 2022 CF Moto 500 S 500S ATV, now available at 613 Rides! This machine is ready to tackle any trail, with its rugged build and powerful performance. The vibrant ORANGE exterior is sure to turn heads, while the comfortable black interior ensures you can ride in style and comfort. With only 878km on the odometer, this ATV is practically brand new and ready for your next adventure.
This CF Moto 500 S is designed for both work and play, offering exceptional versatility. Its reliable 500cc I1 engine provides plenty of power to navigate challenging terrain, and the automatic transmission makes it easy to operate, even for novice riders. The 4-wheel drive system gives you the confidence to conquer muddy trails, rocky paths, and everything in between. Whether you're exploring the wilderness or tackling chores around your property, this ATV is a dependable partner.
Here's a taste of what makes this 2022 CF Moto 500 S 500S a must-have:
- Unleash the Power: The 500cc engine delivers impressive performance for tackling tough trails.
- Go-Anywhere Capability: 4-wheel drive ensures you conquer any terrain with confidence.
- Effortless Control: The automatic transmission makes for smooth and easy riding.
- Eye-Catching Style: The vibrant ORANGE exterior and sleek design make a statement.
- Low Mileage: With only 878km, this ATV offers like-new performance.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Additional Features
