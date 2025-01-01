Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Electric Vehicle, Fast Charging, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control!</b><br> <br> The Chevy Bolt set out to make EVs normal, and this Bolt EUV is the evolutionary step in that direction! This 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV is fresh on our lot in Manotick. <br> <br>The goal for the 2022 Bolt EUV was to make electric vehicles normal. Bold colors, a striking shape with expertly sculpted lines, easy to read displays and more cargo room make this a must-have compact SUV for the modern age. Freedom from gas stations is the cherry on top, with impressive range, fast charging times, and all the driver information you need to make driving this 2022 Chevy Bolt EUV a breeze.This SUV has 45,449 kms. Its purple in colour and is completely accident free based on the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=KsjQnOsF7oETt62aXF0ub+5JBUFaXeul target=_blank>CARFAX Report</a> . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br> Our Bolt EUVs trim level is Premier. This Chevy Bolt is more than an eco-friendly budget beast that offers fast charging, on demand regenerative braking, and aluminum wheels. It also comes with all the modern technology you expect from an EV, like the Chevy Infotainment System with Wi-Fi, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Bluetooth connectivity all controlled with a touchscreen. If you need more reasons to love it, it also has a configurable driver information centre with selectable themes, programmable charging, remote keyless entry, ambient LED lighting, and Teen Driver technology. This Premier Bolt takes it even farther with Bose premium audio, perforated leather seats, wireless charging, blind spot and lane change assist, and rear parking sensors plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Electric Vehicle, Fast Charging, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, 360 Camera, Apple Carplay. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en target=_blank>https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en</a><br><br> <br/><br>If youre looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! Were more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, its no wonder were a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers! <br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o

2022 Chevrolet Bolt

45,449 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Chevrolet Bolt

EUV Premier - Fast Charging

Watch This Vehicle
12976702

2022 Chevrolet Bolt

EUV Premier - Fast Charging

Location

Myers Automotive Group

5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5

888-378-6064

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
45,449KM
VIN 1G1FZ6S00N4132345

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Purple
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C14010
  • Mileage 45,449 KM

Vehicle Description

Electric Vehicle, Fast Charging, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control!

The Chevy Bolt set out to make EVs normal, and this Bolt EUV is the evolutionary step in that direction! This 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV is fresh on our lot in Manotick.

The goal for the 2022 Bolt EUV was to make electric vehicles normal. Bold colors, a striking shape with expertly sculpted lines, easy to read displays and more cargo room make this a must-have compact SUV for the modern age. Freedom from gas stations is the cherry on top, with impressive range, fast charging times, and all the driver information you need to make driving this 2022 Chevy Bolt EUV a breeze.This SUV has 45,449 kms. It's purple in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Bolt EUV's trim level is Premier. This Chevy Bolt is more than an eco-friendly budget beast that offers fast charging, on demand regenerative braking, and aluminum wheels. It also comes with all the modern technology you expect from an EV, like the Chevy Infotainment System with Wi-Fi, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Bluetooth connectivity all controlled with a touchscreen. If you need more reasons to love it, it also has a configurable driver information centre with selectable themes, programmable charging, remote keyless entry, ambient LED lighting, and Teen Driver technology. This Premier Bolt takes it even farther with Bose premium audio, perforated leather seats, wireless charging, blind spot and lane change assist, and rear parking sensors plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Electric Vehicle, Fast Charging, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, 360 Camera, Apple Carplay.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en



If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING

Exterior

Intellibeam

Safety

Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keep Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
WIFI
Electric Vehicle
Fast Charging

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2020 Cadillac CT5 Luxury LUXURY, AWD, SUNROOF, REMOTE START for sale in Ottawa, ON
2020 Cadillac CT5 Luxury LUXURY, AWD, SUNROOF, REMOTE START 9,852 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Nissan Rogue SV MIDNIGHT EDITION for sale in Kanata, ON
2023 Nissan Rogue SV MIDNIGHT EDITION 41,847 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Nissan Rogue Platinum for sale in Kanata, ON
2021 Nissan Rogue Platinum 66,108 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Manotick Dodge Jeep Ram Chrysler

5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

888-378-XXXX

(click to show)

888-378-6064

Alternate Numbers
888-413-3817
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Myers Automotive Group

888-378-6064

2022 Chevrolet Bolt