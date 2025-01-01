$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Bolt
EUV Premier - Fast Charging
2022 Chevrolet Bolt
EUV Premier - Fast Charging
Location
Myers Automotive Group
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
888-378-6064
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
45,449KM
VIN 1G1FZ6S00N4132345
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Purple
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C14010
- Mileage 45,449 KM
Vehicle Description
Electric Vehicle, Fast Charging, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control!
The Chevy Bolt set out to make EVs normal, and this Bolt EUV is the evolutionary step in that direction! This 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
The goal for the 2022 Bolt EUV was to make electric vehicles normal. Bold colors, a striking shape with expertly sculpted lines, easy to read displays and more cargo room make this a must-have compact SUV for the modern age. Freedom from gas stations is the cherry on top, with impressive range, fast charging times, and all the driver information you need to make driving this 2022 Chevy Bolt EUV a breeze.This SUV has 45,449 kms. It's purple in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Bolt EUV's trim level is Premier. This Chevy Bolt is more than an eco-friendly budget beast that offers fast charging, on demand regenerative braking, and aluminum wheels. It also comes with all the modern technology you expect from an EV, like the Chevy Infotainment System with Wi-Fi, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Bluetooth connectivity all controlled with a touchscreen. If you need more reasons to love it, it also has a configurable driver information centre with selectable themes, programmable charging, remote keyless entry, ambient LED lighting, and Teen Driver technology. This Premier Bolt takes it even farther with Bose premium audio, perforated leather seats, wireless charging, blind spot and lane change assist, and rear parking sensors plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Electric Vehicle, Fast Charging, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, 360 Camera, Apple Carplay.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING
Exterior
Intellibeam
Safety
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
WIFI
Electric Vehicle
Fast Charging
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Manotick Dodge Jeep Ram Chrysler
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
888-378-6064
2022 Chevrolet Bolt