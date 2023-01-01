$45,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$45,500
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-225-2277
2022 Chevrolet Colorado
2022 Chevrolet Colorado
LT LT, CREW CAB, 3.6 V6, CONVENIENCE PACKAGE, 4X4
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$45,500
+ taxes & licensing
16,453KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10254177
- Stock #: 23-0683A
- VIN: 1GCGTCEN6N1317682
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Satin Steel Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23-0683A
- Mileage 16,453 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $46865 - Myers Cadillac is just $45500!
JUST IN- 2022 CHEVROLET COLORADO LT CREW CAB- SATIN STEEL ON BLACK, 3.6L DOHC DI V6 W/VVT, 7 BLADE SILVER METALLIC ALUMINUM WHEELS, LUXURY PACKAGE, REMOTE VEHICLE START, SPRAY-ON BEDLINER, HEATED FRONT SEATS. INCLUDES HEATED STEERING WHEEL AND POWER DRIVER LUMBAR CONTROL, REAR VISION CAMERA, HEAVY-DUTY TRAILERING PACKAGE, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Four Wheel Drive
Pickup box
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Steering, electric power steering (EPS) assist
GVWR, 6000 lbs. (2722 kg) (Standard on Crew Cab models with (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine only.)
Transfer case, electric, 2-speed Autotrac
Frame, fully-boxed
Engine, 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (Standard on Crew Cab models.)
Tow/Haul Mode (Included and only available with (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine or (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine. Standard on Crew Cab Long Box.)
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio (Requires (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine or (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine on Crew Cab Short Box models. Standard on Crew Cab Long Box models.)
Capless Fuel Fill (Not available with (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine.)
Hitch Guidance dynamic single line to aid in truck trailer alignment for hitching (Included and only available with (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine or (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine. Standard on Crew Cab Long Box.)
Safety
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
Tire Fill Alert provides an audible and visual indication when tire pressure is added to a tire that is low. Aids to achieve optimal tire pressure
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger Sensing ...
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Exterior
Hood insulator
Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower
CornerStep, rear bumper
Door handles, body-colour
Headlamps, halogen with automatic exterior lamp control
Mirror, spotter, located in corner of driver-side outside mirror
Tailgate handle, Black
Mouldings, Black beltline
Cargo box light, back of Cab
Wheel, spare, 17 x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) steel (Included and only available with (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine or (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine.)
Bumper, rear body-colour (Deleted when (01U) Special Paint is ordered.)
Exterior, B-pillar applique (As of 9-12-22 (BW7) Exterior, B-pillar applique will not be included with (GBA) Black or (G9K) Satin Steel Metallic and the truck B-pillar will be body coloured.)
Interior
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Console, overhead
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Display, driver instrument information enhanced, one colour
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio controls
Cruise control, electronic, automatic
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Handles, door release, front and rear, Chrome
Seat, rear folding bench (Crew Cab models only.)
Console, floor, front compartment, custom
Windows, power with driver Express-Up and Down
Theft-deterrent system, immobilization
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated sliding vanity mirrors
Lighting, interior, dual reading
Lighting, interior, roof, rear courtesy and dual reading lights (Crew Cab models only.)
Speedometer, miles/kilometres
USB charging-only ports, 2, located on the rear of the centre console
Seat adjuster, passenger 2-way manual fore/aft with manual recline
Seat adjuster, driver 6-way power
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Media / Nav / Comm
Microphones, Driver side and Passenger side
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system,
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6