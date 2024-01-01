$82,000+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Corvette
Stingray STINGRAY, Z51, COUPE, SILVER FLARE ON RED
2022 Chevrolet Corvette
Stingray STINGRAY, Z51, COUPE, SILVER FLARE ON RED
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$82,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
8,900KM
VIN 1G1YA2D45N5106200
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 24-1281A
- Mileage 8,900 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED
Compare at $84460 - Myers Cadillac is just $82000!
JUST IN - THE BEST PRICED Z51 COUPE YOULL FIND ANYWHERE- BLACK BRAKE CALIPERS, Z51 PERFORMANCE PACKAGE * REAR AXLE, PERFORMANCE RATIO * HIGH PERFORMANCE TIRES * SPOILER, REAR, Z51 * Z51 PERFORMANCE SUSPENSION * ELECTRONIC LIMITED SLIP DIFF * Z51 PERFORMANCE BRAKES W/Z51 LOGO ON CALIPERS * HEAVY DUTY COOLING SYSTEM * PERFORMANCE EXHAUST, Z51 PERFORMANCE SUSPENSION W/ MAGNETIC RIDE CONTROL, GT BUCKET SEATS, CARBON FLASH EXTERIOR VENTS, CARBON FLASH BADGE PACKAGE, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Mechanical
Rear Wheel Drive
Calipers, Black-painted
Frame, aluminum structure
Vehicle health management provides advanced warning of vehicle issues
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc 12.6" (321 mm) front and 13.3" (339 mm) rear brake rotors
Engine, 6.2L V8 DI, high-output Variable Valve Timing (VVT), Active Fuel Management (AFM) (490 hp [365.4 kW] @ 6450 rpm, 465 lb-ft of torque [627.8 N-m] @ 5150 rpm)
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel with stainless-steel tips
Suspension, Corvette standard
Steering, power, electric speed-sensitive, rack-and-pinion, variable ratio
Interior
remote start
Rear View Camera
Oil life monitoring system
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Air filtration system with pollen filter
Apple CarPlay
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power
Steering column, power tilt and telescopic
Windows, power with driver and passenger Express-Down/Up
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
Hatch release, push button open
Visors, driver and passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Seat adjuster, passenger 8-way power
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control individual climate settings for driver and passenger, with outside temperature display
Chevrolet Connected Access (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Gauge cluster, 12" diagonal colour with driver information display with multiple selectable modes and gauge configurations
Lighting, interior, theater dimming
Steering wheel controls, audio, voice recognition, cruise and Driver Information Centre
Seat belt colour, Black
Defogger, rear-window, electric,
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Glass, Solar-Ray light-tinted
Headlamps, LED
Carbon Flash Exterior Badge Package
Exterior accents, Carbon Flash, side vents and front/rear grille accents
Mirrors, outside heated, power-adjustable, manual-folding with turn signal indicators
Wipers, front intermittent,
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
HD Rear Vision Camera
Airbags, frontal and side-impact, driver and passenger with Passenger Sensing System
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Media / Nav / Comm
Bose premium audio
HD Radio
Android Auto
Antenna, integral front and rear
Near Field Communication (NFC) allows customers to quickly and easily pair their compatible phone to the infotainment system by simply holding it up to the vehicle's infotainment screen; also known as "one-touch pairing"
Audio system feature, Bose Premium 10-speaker system
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Additional Features
Park Assist
LED Lights
REMOVABLE ROOF PANEL
4G LTE
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
$82,000
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-225-2277
2022 Chevrolet Corvette