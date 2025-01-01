Menu
2022 Chevrolet Malibu

87,034 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

12172261

2022 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

Location

AutoAgents

1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6

613-909-3884

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
87,034KM
VIN 1G1ZD5ST3NF179924

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 87,034 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoAgents

AutoAgents

ON

1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

AutoAgents

613-909-3884

2022 Chevrolet Malibu