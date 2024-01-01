$66,000+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
ZR2 ZR2, CREW CAB, 6.2 V8, HUD, SUNROOF, REMOTE START
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
ZR2 ZR2, CREW CAB, 6.2 V8, HUD, SUNROOF, REMOTE START
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$66,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
69,854KM
VIN 3GCUDHEL1NG586122
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Glacier Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black/graystone
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P-8198B
- Mileage 69,854 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED
Compare at $67980 - Myers Cadillac is just $66000!
JUST IN, 2022 SILVERADO ZR2 CREW CAB- GLACIER BLUE ON BLACK LEATHER, 10-SPD AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, SUNROOF, 6.2L ECOTEC3 V8 ENGINE W/DFM, NAV, 360 REAR CAMERA, BOSE SPEAKERS, HEADS UP DISPLAY, CHEVY SAFETY ASSIST * AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING * FRONT PEDESTRIAN BRAKING * LANE KEEP ASSIST W/ LANE DEPARTURE WARNING * FOLLOWING DISTANCE INDICATOR * FORWARD COLLISION ALERT * INTELLIBEAM, 13.4 DIAG COLOR TOUCHSCREEN, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES, CLEAN CARFAX.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Interior
remote start
universal home remote
Remote Vehicle Starter System
WIRELESS CHARGING
Wireless charging (Not compatible with all phones. Compliant batteries include QI and PMA technologies. Reference Mobile devices manual to confirm what type of battery it uses.)
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger, rear B-pillar mounted
Compass located in instrument cluster
Exterior Temperature Display located in radio display
Seat adjuster, driver 10-way power including lumbar
Seat adjuster, passenger 10-way power including lumbar
Seats, heated second row outboard seats
Power outlet, bed mounted, 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KI4) instrument panel mounted power outlet)
Power outlet, instrument panel, 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KC9) bed mounted power outlet)
Brake lining wear indicator
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Window, power front, drivers express up/down
Seat, Up-level Rear with Storage Package 60/40 folding bench for Crew Cab models, includes full-length bench seat, seatback storage on left and right side, centre fold out armrest with 2 cupholders, full cab width underseat storage, (includes child sea...
Driver Information Centre, enhanced, 12.3" diagonal reconfigurable multicolour digital display
USB Ports, rear, dual, charge-only
Centre Console, floor-mounted with cup holders, Wireless Charging, power cord management, hanging file folder capability; includes removable storage tray (Includes (EPH) Electronic Transmission Range Selector (console mounted).)
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Box Liner
Hood insulator
Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Tailgate and bed rail protection cap, top
CornerStep, rear bumper
Glass, deep-tinted
Black Bowtie, (front grille)
Cargo tie downs (12), fixed rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner
Fog lamps, front, LED
LED Cargo Area Lighting located in pickup bed, activated with switch on centre switch bank or key fob
Tailgate, standard
Chevytec spray-on bedliner, Black with Chevrolet logo (does not include spray-on liner on tailgate due to Black composite inner panel)
Bumper, front (High gloss black.)
Bumper, rear (High gloss black.)
Door handles, body-colour (High gloss Black.)
Recovery hooks, performance Red
Tailgate, gate function manual with EZ Lift includes power lock and release
Tire, spare LT275/70R18 all-terrain, blackwall
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp, with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel (LED)
Taillamps, LED with signature, animation and incandescent reverse lights
Lighting, perimeter
Wipers, front rain-sensing
Tires, LT275/70R18 blackwall Goodyear Wrangler Territory MT
Wheel, 18" aluminum spare
Mirror caps, painted (High gloss Black. Not available with (DQS) trailering mirrors.)
Wheelhouse liners, rear (Certain vehicles built prior to 3-21-2022 thru 4-7-2022 will be forced to include (RFZ) Not Equipped with Rear wheelhouse liners, which removes Rear Wheelhouse Liners. See dealer for details or the window label for the features...
Safety
Hill Descent Control
Safety Alert Seat
Lane Keep Assist
Following Distance Indicator
Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Rear seat reminder
Rear Pedestrian Alert
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Rear Cross Traffic Braking
TRAILER SIDE BLIND ZONE ALERT
Hitch Guidance dynamic single line to aid in trailer alignment for hitching
Buckle to Drive prevents vehicle from being shifted out of Park until driver seat belt is fastened; times out after 20 seconds and encourages seat belt use, can be turned on and off in Settings menu
Bed View Camera camera in the CHMSL to show a view of the cargo bed, includes Two Trailer Camera Provisions (Requires (PCM) Convenience Package II and (PQB) Safety Package.)
Trailer Camera Provisions
Mechanical
Four Wheel Drive
Skid Plates
Off Road Suspension
Cooling, external engine oil cooler
Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
Alternator, 170 amps
Capless Fuel Fill
Automatic Stop/Start
Rear axle, 3.23 ratio
Battery, heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Durabed, pickup bed
Trailer brake controller, integrated
Trailering App
GVWR, 7100 LBS. (3221 KG)
Air filter, heavy-duty
Engine, 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 (420 hp [313 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 460 lb-ft of torque [624 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders, depending on demand, to optimize pow...
Shifter, Electronic Transmission Range Selector includes steering column paddle shifters
Transfer case, two-speed electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only) (Includes Terrain Mode.)
ZR2 Suspension Package, High-Performance lifted suspension with Multimatic DSSV dampers
Exhaust, dual with polished outlets (Exhaust ends high under rear bumper with no exposed exhaust tips.)
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bose Sound System, premium 7-speaker system with Richbass woofer
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Additional Features
Premium Audio
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
Trailering Package includes trailer hitch, 7-pin and 4-pin connectors and (CTT) Hitch Guidance
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
Call Dealer
613-225-XXXX(click to show)
$66,000
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-225-2277
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500