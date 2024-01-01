Menu
*** 2024 AUTOTRADER BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD 2024 * CARGURUS TOP RATED DEALER 2024 * SINGLE OWNER * NO ACCIDENTS * SMETANA APPROVED ***Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy! #importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

77,953 KM

Details Description Features

$45,950

+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom Trail Boss 5.3L V8, Z71 OFF ROAD PKG., SIDE

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom Trail Boss 5.3L V8, Z71 OFF ROAD PKG., SIDE

Location

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

613-722-3030

$45,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
77,953KM
VIN 3GCPDCED0NG591367

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 591367
  • Mileage 77,953 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Convenience

Tow Hitch Receiver

Exterior

Heated Exterior Mirrors

Additional Features

Crew Cab

Import Car Centre Sales

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6
613-722-XXXX

613-722-3030

$45,950

+ taxes & licensing

613-722-3030

613-722-3030

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500