$47,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTD RST True North Edition Z71 CREW CA, RST, 3.0 DURAMAX, Z71, BUCKET SEATS
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTD RST True North Edition Z71 CREW CA, RST, 3.0 DURAMAX, Z71, BUCKET SEATS
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$47,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
66,700KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GCUYEET5NZ123550
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-0299a
- Mileage 66,700 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED
Compare at $49325 - Myers Cadillac is just $47888!
JUST IN - 2022 SILVERADO RST CREW CAB DIESEL WITH 6,6 BOX- BLACK ON BLACK, Z71 PACKAGE, 3.0 DURAMAX, SPRAY IN LINER, FRONT BUCKETS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, REMOTE START, TRAILERING PACKAGE, LED FOG LIGHTS, CRUISE, TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Compare at $49325 - Myers Cadillac is just $47888!
JUST IN - 2022 SILVERADO RST CREW CAB DIESEL WITH 6,6 BOX- BLACK ON BLACK, Z71 PACKAGE, 3.0 DURAMAX, SPRAY IN LINER, FRONT BUCKETS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, REMOTE START, TRAILERING PACKAGE, LED FOG LIGHTS, CRUISE, TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
POWER SEAT
Interior
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed, steering wheel-mounted
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger, rear B-pillar mounted
Compass located in instrument cluster
Driver Information Centre, 4.2" diagonal colour display includes driver personalization
Exterior Temperature Display located in radio display
Instrument cluster, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Mirror, inside rearview, manual tilt
Seat adjuster, passenger 4-way manual
USB ports, dual, charge-only (2nd row)
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Window, power front, drivers express up/down
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Locking Tailgate
Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Tailgate and bed rail protection cap, top
CornerStep, rear bumper
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, body-colour
Taillamps, LED with signature
Black Bowtie, (front grille)
Bumper, front (Body-colour.)
Cargo tie downs (12), fixed rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner
Fog lamps, front, LED
Grille (Body colour bars with high gloss Black mesh inserts.)
LED Cargo Area Lighting located in pickup bed, activated with switch on centre switch bank or key fob
Wheel, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare
Tailgate, standard
Tailgate, gate function manual with EZ Lift includes power lock and release
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp, with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel
Bumper, rear (Body-colour.)
Mirror caps, painted (High gloss Black. Not available with (DPO) trailering mirrors.)
Mechanical
Four Wheel Drive
Off Road Suspension
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
Capless Fuel Fill
Exhaust, single outlet
Battery, heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Durabed, pickup bed
Brake lining wear indicator
GVWR, 7100 lbs. (3221 kg) (Requires Crew Cab 4WD model with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine without (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
Transfer case, single speed electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only)
Auto-locking rear differential
Automatic Stop/Start (Standard on vehicles equipped with (MQE) 8-speed automatic transmission or (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine. Vehicles with a V8 engine and (MQB) 10-speed automatic will have (NSS) Not Equipped with Automatic Stop/Start, w...
Rear axle, 3.23 ratio (Included and only available with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine, (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)
Cooling, external engine oil cooler (Included and only available with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler (Included and only available with V8 engines.) (Included and only available with V8 engines. Not available with (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine or (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)
Alternator, 170 amps (Included and only available with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine. Not available with (NHT) Max Trailering Package, (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine or (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine.)
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system,
Safety
Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Rear seat reminder
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Hitch Guidance dynamic single line to aid in trailer alignment for hitching
Additional Features
Touch Screen
LED Lights
EZ-lift tailgate
Trailering Package includes trailer hitch, 7-pin and 4-pin connectors and (CTT) Hitch Guidance
4G LTE
Teen Driver Technology
True North Edition (Upgradeable to (PCH) Convenience Package with Bucket Seats.) (Upgradeable to (PCH) Convenience Package with Bucket Seats and includes all content of (PCL) Convenience Package plus (A50) bucket seats and (D07) centre console.)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid EX-L - Leather Seats - Sunroof 16,704 KM $48,998 + tax & lic
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline - Bluetooth 140,269 KM $15,998 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota Tacoma 222,621 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-225-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$47,888
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-225-2277
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500