2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Hood insulator

Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door

Tailgate and bed rail protection cap, top

CornerStep, rear bumper

Glass, deep-tinted

Door handles, chrome

Bumper, front (Body-colour.)

Cargo tie downs (12), fixed rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner

Fog lamps, front, LED

LED Cargo Area Lighting located in pickup bed, activated with switch on centre switch bank or key fob

Wheel, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare

Tailgate, standard

Chevytec spray-on bedliner, Black with Chevrolet logo (does not include spray-on liner on tailgate due to Black composite inner panel)

Tire, spare 255/80R17SL all-season, blackwall

Bumper, rear (Body-colour.)

Mirror caps, painted (Body-colour. Not available with (DQS) trailering mirrors.)

Tailgate, gate function power up/down with power lock and release (Not available with (QK2) Multi-Flex tailgate.)

Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp, with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel (LED)

Taillamps, LED with signature, animation and incandescent reverse lights

Lighting, perimeter

Wipers, front rain-sensing