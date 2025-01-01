$47,000+ taxes & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
High Country HIGH COUNTRY, 6.2 V8, SUNROOF
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$47,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
136,954KM
VIN 3GCUDJEL5NG535214
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-1369a
- Mileage 136,954 KM
Vehicle Description
CAMO WRAP
Compare at $48410 - Myers Cadillac is just $47000!
UNIQUE TRUCK! 2022 HIGH COUNTRY LONG BOX CREW 6.2 V8- ORIGINALLY BLACK WRAPPED IN CAMO- BLACK LEATHER, SUNROOF, 22 WHEELS, PREMIUM PACKAGE, REAR CAMERA MIRROR, HEADS UP DISPLAY, AUTO BRAKING, ADAPTOVE RIDE, HEATED AND COOLED SEATS, REMOTE START, DUAL EXHAUST, 13.4 DISPLAY, WIRELESS CARPLAY, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES. CLEAN CARFAX
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles. Instead of worries our vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection and a 30 day / 2,500kms Vehicle Exchange Privilege. Buy with confidence!
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Four Wheel Drive
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
Capless Fuel Fill
Automatic Stop/Start
Rear axle, 3.23 ratio
Battery, heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Durabed, pickup bed
Recovery hooks, chrome
Trailer brake controller, integrated
Exhaust, dual with polished outlets
Brake lining wear indicator
Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler (Not available with (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)
Cooling, external engine oil cooler (Not available with (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)
GVWR, 7100 lbs. (3221 kg) (Requires Crew Cab 4WD model with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine without (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
Alternator, 170 amps (Included and only available with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine. Not available with (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine or (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
Auto-locking rear differential
Transfer case, two-speed electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only)
Suspension Package, High Capacity
Shifter, Electronic Transmission Range Selector includes steering column paddle shifters
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Wireless charging (Not compatible with all phones. Compliant batteries include QI and PMA technologies. Reference Mobile devices manual to confirm what type of battery it uses.)
Bose Sound System, premium 7-speaker system with Richbass woofer
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Interior
universal home remote
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Safety Alert Seat
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger, rear B-pillar mounted
Compass located in instrument cluster
Exterior Temperature Display located in radio display
Seat adjuster, driver 10-way power including lumbar
Seat adjuster, passenger 10-way power including lumbar
Power outlet, bed mounted, 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KI4) instrument panel mounted power outlet)
Power outlet, instrument panel, 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KC9) bed mounted power outlet)
Steering column, power tilt and telescoping
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Window, power front, drivers express up/down
Seat, Up-level Rear with Storage Package 60/40 folding bench for Crew Cab models, includes full-length bench seat, seatback storage on left and right side, centre fold out armrest with 2 cupholders, full cab width underseat storage, (includes child sea...
Driver Information Centre, enhanced, 12.3" diagonal reconfigurable multicolour digital display
USB Ports, rear, dual, charge-only
Centre Console, floor-mounted with cup holders, Wireless Charging, power cord management, hanging file folder capability; includes removable storage tray (Includes (EPH) Electronic Transmission Range Selector (console mounted).)
Exterior
Hood insulator
Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Tailgate and bed rail protection cap, top
CornerStep, rear bumper
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, chrome
Bumper, front (Body-colour.)
Cargo tie downs (12), fixed rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner
Fog lamps, front, LED
LED Cargo Area Lighting located in pickup bed, activated with switch on centre switch bank or key fob
Wheel, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare
Tailgate, standard
Chevytec spray-on bedliner, Black with Chevrolet logo (does not include spray-on liner on tailgate due to Black composite inner panel)
Tire, spare 255/80R17SL all-season, blackwall
Bumper, rear (Body-colour.)
Mirror caps, painted (Body-colour. Not available with (DQS) trailering mirrors.)
Tailgate, gate function power up/down with power lock and release (Not available with (QK2) Multi-Flex tailgate.)
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp, with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel (LED)
Taillamps, LED with signature, animation and incandescent reverse lights
Lighting, perimeter
Wipers, front rain-sensing
Wheelhouse liners, rear (Certain vehicles built prior to 3-21-2022 thru 4-7-2022 will be forced to include (RFZ) Not Equipped with Rear wheelhouse liners, which removes Rear Wheelhouse Liners. See dealer for details or the window label for the features...
Safety
Following Distance Indicator
Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Rear seat reminder
Rear Pedestrian Alert
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Trailering App
Rear Cross Traffic Braking
TRAILER SIDE BLIND ZONE ALERT
Hitch Guidance dynamic single line to aid in trailer alignment for hitching
Buckle to Drive prevents vehicle from being shifted out of Park until driver seat belt is fastened; times out after 20 seconds and encourages seat belt use, can be turned on and off in Settings menu
Trailer Camera Provisions
Additional Features
Trailering Package includes trailer hitch, 7-pin and 4-pin connectors and (CTT) Hitch Guidance
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
