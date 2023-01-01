$77,800+ tax & licensing
$77,800
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-225-2277
2022 Chevrolet Suburban
LT LT, 5.3 V8, LUXURY PACKAGE, 22" GLOSS BLACK WHEELS, 8 PASSENGER
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
37,634KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10550427
- Stock #: 23-1012A
- VIN: 1GNSKCKD3NR336434
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 37,634 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $80134 - Myers Cadillac is just $77800!
JUST IN - 2022 SUBURBAN LT WITH LUXURY PACKAGE, 5.3 V8, LUXURY PACKAGE: * HD SURROUND VISION * MIRRORS, OUTSIDE HEATED POWER -ADJUSTABLE, POWER FOLDING & DRIVER-SIDE AUTO-DIMMING WITH INTEGRATED TURN SIGNAL INDICATORS * STEERING WHEEL, HEATED, AUTOMATIC * STEERING COLUMN, POWER TILT & TELESCOPIC * MEMORY SETTINGS * SEATS, 2ND ROW 60/40 SPLIT BENCH, POWER RELEASE * SEATS, HEATED, SECOND ROW OUTBOARD SEATS * SEATS, 3RD ROW 60/40 SPLIT- BENCH, POWER FOLD * REAR PEDESTRIAN ALERT * LANE CHANGE ALERT WITH SIDE BLIND ZONE ALERT * FRONT AND REAR PARK ASSIST * REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT * LANE KEEP ASSIST W/ LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, HD SURROUND VISION, 22 BLACK WHEELS W/ SELECTIVE MACHINING, WIRELESS CHARGING, 10-SPD AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, CERTIFIED.
Vehicle Features
Interior
remote start
Cargo management system
WIRELESS CHARGING
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Defogger, rear-window electric
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Lighting, interior with dome light, driver- and passenger-side door switch with delayed entry feature, cargo lights, door handle or Remote Keyless Entry-activated illuminated entry and map lights in front and second seat positions
Theft-deterrent system, electrical, unauthorized entry
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, programmable
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, sliding
Assist handles, overhead, driver and front passenger, located in headliner
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt, located in the centre stack of instrument panel
USB charging-only ports, 4, (2) located on rear of centre console and (2) in 3rd row
Assist handles, front passenger A-pillar and second row outboard B-pillar
Console, floor with storage area and removable storage tray
Power outlets, 2, 120-volt, located on the rear of the centre console and rear cargo area
Warning tones headlamp on, driver and right-front passenger seat belt unfasten and turn signal on
Seat adjusters, 10-way power includes 8-way power driver and front passenger seats with 2-way power lumbar
Sill plates, bright, front and rear door
Driver Information Centre, enhanced, 12" diagonal multi-colour digital display includes analog speedometer and tachometer gauges
Exterior
Trailer Sway Control
Door handles, body-colour
Wiper, rear intermittent with washer
Mechanical jack with tools
Tire carrier, lockable outside spare, winch-type mounted under frame at rear
Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense
Mirror caps, body-colour
Headlamps, LED
Glass, deep-tinted (all windows, except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)
Glass, windshield shade band
Lamps, stop and tail, LED
Glass, acoustic, laminated
Fascia, front
Liftgate, rear power programmable, hands-free with emblem projection
Active aero shutters, upper (Standard with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine only.)
Assist steps, Black with chrome accent strip
Mechanical
4-wheel drive
Suspension Package, Premium Smooth Ride
Suspension, front coil-over-shock with stabilizer bar
Suspension, rear multi-link with coil springs
Cooling, auxiliary transmission oil cooler, heavy-duty air-to-oil
Keyless start, push button
Rear axle, 3.23 ratio
Electronic Precision Shift
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Engine air filtration monitor
Cooling, external engine oil cooler, heavy-duty air-to-oil integral to driver side of radiator (Deleted when (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine is ordered.)
Differential, mechanical limited-slip
Trailering equipment includes trailering hitch platform, 7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way connector and 2" trailering receiver
Engine, 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 with Dynamic Fuel Management, Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing, includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm)
Exhaust, single system, single-outlet
Alternator, 220 amps (Standard with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine only.)
Transfer case, active, single-speed, electronic Autotrac does not include neutral. Cannot be dinghy towed (4WD models only. Deleted when (NHT) Max Trailering Package is ordered.)
GVWR, 7700 lbs. (3493 kg) (4WD models only.)
Automatic Stop/Start (Vehicles built between October, 2021 and December 12, 2021 with a V8 engine, will be forced to have (NSS) Not Equipped with Automatic Stop/Start, which removes Automatic Stop/Start, Engine control stop/start disable button and its...
Engine control, stop/start system disable button, non-latching (Vehicles built between October, 2021 and December 12, 2021 with a V8 engine, will be forced to have (NSS) Not Equipped with Automatic Stop/Start, which removes Automatic Stop/Start, Engine...
Battery, 730 cold-cranking amps with 80 amp hour rating (Standard with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine only.)
Steering, power,
Safety
Hill start assist
Following Distance Indicator
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
StabiliTrak, stability control system with brake assist, includes Traction Control
Rear seat reminder
Door locks, rear child security, manual
Airbags, Frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact airbag; Head-curtain airbags for all rows in outboard seating positions
Front outboard Passenger Sensing System for frontal outboard passenger airbag
Hitch Guidance
LATCH System (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren), for child restraint seats lower anchors and top tethers located in all second-row seating positions, top tethers located in third row seating positions
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Buckle to Drive prevents vehicle from being shifted out of Park until driver seat belt is fastened; times out after 20 seconds and encourages seat belt use, can be turned on and off in Settings or Teen Driver menu
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio system feature, Bose 9-speaker stereo
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
